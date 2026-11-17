As winter closes in across much of the Northern Hemisphere, trail runners face a familiar problem: how to keep logging miles on wet, muddy and icy ground without ending up with soaked, cold feet. Chinese outdoor brand Kailas is pitching its Fuga EX 3 GTX as the answer, and the waterproof trail shoe has built an enthusiastic following among runners who head out in bad weather.

Priced at $199, the Fuga EX 3 GTX is the Gore-Tex version of Kailas' Fuga EX 3, a rugged trail shoe that has drawn attention from reviewers as a strong alternative to better-known brands. It combines a waterproof membrane with a Vibram outsole, a thick cushioned midsole and a distinctive two-part lacing system.

Based on its specifications, independent testing of the shoe's platform and feedback from owners, the Fuga EX 3 GTX stands out as one of the more compelling wet-weather trail shoes heading into the winter season.

Built for bad weather

The shoe's main selling point is its Gore-Tex membrane, the waterproof, breathable lining used across the outdoor industry. Kailas says the membrane handles water crossings while keeping feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.

Waterproof shoes have long carried a reputation for trapping heat and sweat. But owners say the Fuga EX 3 GTX manages to strike a balance.

"Usually, waterproof shoes feel like plastic bags, but these actually breathe," one customer wrote in a review posted on Kailas' website, adding that the shoes kept them dry during a snowy run while allowing their feet to regulate temperature.

Another reviewer described running through muddy slush and shallow streams. "My socks stayed totally dry," the customer wrote.

That combination of waterproofing and breathability makes the shoe well suited to the shoulder seasons and winter, when trails are often covered in puddles, slush and mud.

Vibram grip for slick terrain

Traction is where the Fuga EX 3 platform has earned some of its strongest praise.

The shoe uses a Vibram Megagrip outsole, one of the most respected rubber compounds in trail running, with 4-millimeter lugs and a zoned design. Kailas says the outsole is 4% wider at the forefoot and 15% wider at the heel than before, increasing the contact area for better grip on both dry and wet ground.

Independent testers agree that the outsole is a highlight. Running shoe review site RunRepeat, which tested the standard Fuga EX 3 in its lab, listed the "excellent Vibram outsole" first among the shoe's strengths, alongside its all-around durability and stable ride.

Believe in the Run, a running gear review site, tested the standard Fuga EX 3 during a rugged 100-mile race in New Hampshire. The reviewer wrote that the Vibram lugs were tough enough to prevent slipping on steep, rocky terrain, and that the shoe stayed securely on the foot even after being fully submerged in water and mud.

For winter runners, the grip matters even more. One owner wrote on Kailas' site that the outsole does not harden in freezing temperatures, so the traction remains sticky on snowy forest trails.

Cushioning for the long haul

Underfoot, the Fuga EX 3 GTX uses Kailas' ECCEVAI midsole, which the company says delivers 20% more cushioning and rebound than earlier versions while reducing fatigue over very long distances.

The thick midsole is designed for runners and hikers who spend hours on their feet. One owner described the midsole as providing a "massive cushion barrier" against sharp rocks, allowing for a comfortable ride over long hours in the mountains.

RunRepeat's testing found the platform to be stable, making it a good fit for runners who land on their heels. The shoe has a relatively high heel-to-toe drop, measured at 13.7 millimeters in RunRepeat's lab tests, which can help heel strikers and hikers but may feel less natural for runners who land on their forefoot.

Testers also noted that the midsole prioritizes protection and durability over a bouncy, race-day feel. That makes the shoe better suited for long days, rough terrain and bad weather than for chasing personal records on smooth trails.

Two-zone lacing for a locked-in fit

One of the shoe's most distinctive features is its AWS 3.0 lacing system, which splits the laces into two sections. Runners can tighten the lower and upper parts of the shoe separately, adjusting the fit across the forefoot and midfoot.

Kailas says the system strengthens the wrap around the foot and prevents it from sliding forward, which can help avoid bruised or blackened toenails on long descents.

Believe in the Run's reviewer called the lacing system "a dream," comparing it to the quick-lace systems used by major brands but with a second adjuster for the lower part of the shoe. The reviewer also said the fit was perfect at their usual size.

Kailas says the latest version also features an upgraded last, the form around which the shoe is built, for better comfort and wrap around the midfoot.

Owners appear to agree on fit. One reviewer said the shoes fit true to size with just the right amount of cushioning.

Durable construction

Durability is another recurring theme. RunRepeat praised the Fuga EX 3's all-around durability and rugged, detail-packed build, while Believe in the Run listed excellent durability among the shoe's key strengths after a 100-mile race.

On Kailas' website, the Fuga EX 3 GTX holds an average rating of 4.71 out of 5 from 14 customer reviews, with 13 five-star ratings.

One Colombian customer wrote in Spanish that the materials are high quality and the outsole is perfect for technical terrain, adding that he also uses the shoes for gym training.

A brand worth knowing

Kailas is a Chinese outdoor gear company known for mountaineering and trail running equipment, including down jackets and waterproof shells. It has sponsored climbers and trail runners and has been expanding its presence in international markets, including the United States.

RunRepeat described the Fuga EX 3 as a good option outside the mainstream brands, a choice for runners who want something different from the big names that dominate the trail shoe market.

For buyers willing to try a less familiar brand, the Fuga EX 3 GTX offers features found on many premium trail shoes, including a Gore-Tex membrane and Vibram outsole, at a competitive price.

Colors, sizes and price

The Fuga EX 3 GTX for men comes in five colors: Dome Gray, Cyan, Alpenglow, Classic Beige and Black. It is available in U.S. men's sizes 7 through 12.5, including half sizes. A women's version is also available.

The shoe sells for $199 on Kailas' U.S. website. As part of a holiday promotion running through Nov. 21, buyers can receive a free pair of Kailas mid-cut hiking socks with their purchase.

Kailas offers free shipping on orders over $60, a 30-day return policy and a one-year warranty on its products. For runners who prefer quick fit adjustments, the brand also sells a version with a BOA dial instead of traditional laces.

Who should buy it

The Fuga EX 3 GTX is aimed squarely at runners and hikers who head out in wet, muddy and cold conditions and want to keep their feet dry. Its strengths include:

A Gore-Tex membrane that owners say keeps water out while staying breathable.

A Vibram Megagrip outsole with deep lugs for traction on wet rock, mud and snow.

A thick, protective midsole for long days on rough terrain.

A two-zone lacing system that locks the foot in place on steep descents.

Rugged, durable construction praised by independent testers.

Runners looking for a lightweight, springy racing shoe may want to look elsewhere, since testers found the platform's energy return modest. Forefoot strikers should also note the relatively high drop.

But for anyone who refuses to let the weather keep them off the trails this winter, the Kailas Fuga EX 3 GTX is a strong, well-built option that delivers on its core promise of dry feet and reliable grip.

The verdict

With its proven Vibram traction, waterproof Gore-Tex protection, generous cushioning and clever lacing, the Fuga EX 3 GTX makes a convincing case as a go-to shoe for wet-weather trail running and hiking.

Independent testing of the platform points to excellent grip and durability, and owners consistently praise its waterproofing and fit. As runners prepare for winter, it is a shoe well worth considering.