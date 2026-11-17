STOCKTON, Calif. — South Korean forward Lee Hyun-jung scored a career-high 25 points and hit six 3-pointers to help the Rip City Remix beat the Stockton Kings 119-115 in overtime on Sunday in the NBA G League.

Lee, who is chasing a spot in the NBA, shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds and four assists, according to Korean media reports. His 25 points were his highest total in a single G League game.

Guard Mark Sears also scored 25 points and recorded a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 13 assists for the Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Caleb Houstan added 20 points.

The win at Adventist Health Arena came two days after Stockton beat Rip City 133-129 in the first game of the back-to-back series.

Fourth-quarter surge

Lee started slowly, missing his first two 3-point attempts before scoring on a layup and a pair of free throws in the first quarter. He added a jumper in the second.

He hit his first 3-pointer on the opening possession of the third quarter, and then took over in the fourth.

With Rip City trailing 86-75, Lee made three straight 3-pointers to pull his team back into the game. With the score tied 91-91 and 8:49 left in regulation, he hit another 3-pointer to give the Remix the lead and completed a four-point play with a free throw after being fouled.

He made his sixth 3-pointer with 3:16 remaining, extending Rip City's lead to 105-99.

Stockton battled back to force overtime, but the Remix pulled out the win in the extra period.

Game flow

Rip City started fast, building a 30-19 lead late in the first quarter before Stockton cut it to 30-24 at the end of the period.

The Remix pushed their lead to 14 points, 42-28, in the second quarter. The Kings later rallied, and Stockton led for much of the second half before Lee's shooting turned the game in the fourth.

For Stockton, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, Sean Pedulla led the way with 23 points. Tristen Newton scored 15, Viktor Lakhin added 14 and Sean East II had 13.

Building momentum

Sunday's game capped a strong week for Lee, whose scoring has climbed in each game of the season.

He scored three points in Rip City's season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars, then 12 points in a second game against Salt Lake City. On Friday against Stockton, he set what was then his G League career high with 21 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists and making 4 of 7 3-point attempts.

Through four games, Lee is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, according to Korean outlets.

His recent scoring makes him one of Rip City's most reliable offensive options. Korean media reported that the team has increasingly run plays for him since the second game of the season.

NBA dream

Lee, 26, is one of South Korea's most closely watched basketball players and has long aimed to become the second South Korean to play in the NBA, after center Ha Seung-jin, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers in the mid-2000s.

He attended high school in South Korea and in Canberra, Australia, before playing college basketball at Davidson College in North Carolina. There, he became known as a sharpshooter, scoring a career-high 32 points with 14 rebounds against Charlotte in December 2021.

He declared for the NBA draft in 2022 but was not selected. He later played in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, in 2023, and has also played professionally in Australia.

His move to Rip City gives him another chance to impress an NBA organization. G League teams serve as development programs for their parent clubs, and strong performances can lead to call-ups or two-way contracts.

Shooting as his calling card

Lee's 3-point shooting has long been his biggest strength, and Sunday's performance showed why NBA scouts have followed his career.

His ability to hit shots under pressure, especially late in close games, could help him stand out in a league where many players are competing for limited NBA opportunities.

Rebounding has also been a growing part of his game this season. He is averaging nearly seven rebounds a game, adding to his value as a forward.

What's next

Rip City returns home to face the Santa Cruz Warriors, Lee's former team, on Nov. 21.

Fans in South Korea will be watching closely to see whether Lee can maintain his hot streak and move closer to his goal of reaching the NBA.