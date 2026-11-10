LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic has scored at a historic pace this season, but after his 53-point night against the Portland Trail Blazers, some NBA fans have a new, tongue-in-cheek explanation: actress Jessica Alba was sitting courtside.

Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-118 NBA Cup victory over Portland on Friday night, edging past the 52 points he had scored two weeks earlier on the road against the Utah Jazz.

Alba was spotted courtside for the game, and social media quickly connected the dots, at least jokingly.

Fans react

Fans on X offered playful theories about the star's motivation.

"I would've had 50 too," one fan wrote.

Another said Doncic "immediately knew the assignment" after seeing the actress in attendance.

One Lakers supporter appealed directly to Alba, writing, "we need you at the courtside every single home game."

The theory is, of course, a joke. Doncic has been producing huge scoring nights for weeks regardless of who is in the crowd.

A historic run

Doncic's performance against Portland was the latest in a remarkable stretch. The 53-point game was his 11th career 50-point performance and his fourth with the Lakers.

He also hit the decisive basket. Doncic made a key jumper in the lane with 28 seconds left, helping the Lakers hold on after a 12-point late lead had shrunk to four. He and Austin Reaves combined for 10 points in the closing seconds to seal the win.

His third quarter was especially dominant. Doncic scored 20 points in the period alone, reaching 40 points for the sixth time in a seven-game stretch that includes four straight 40-point games and a 37-point performance.

His all-around production was just as notable. Doncic added five rebounds and five assists, extending a run of seven consecutive games with at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five 3-pointers.

The Slovenian is averaging 40.1 points per game this season, a pace that has made him an early MVP contender.

Supporting cast

Doncic had help. Reaves scored 25 points, and Walker Kessler had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

For Portland, Deni Avdija had 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and Damian Lillard also scored 22. The Blazers, who had beaten the Lakers 136-129 in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, suffered only their second loss of the season, at the end of a four-game road trip.

The win was the Lakers' fourth straight.

Alba's split loyalties

Alba is a familiar face at Los Angeles basketball games, though her loyalties are divided. The California native has said she supports both of the city's NBA teams.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take" in 2017, she said, "we're Lakers and Clippers [fans]," calling it a West Coast thing to like two teams in the same city. She compared it to growing up supporting both the Dodgers and the Angels.

She has been seen at Lakers games before, including at Crypto.com Arena in 2024 after Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic's absence days later

The Lakers' momentum continued even without their star. Doncic was ruled out of Sunday's game in Detroit with lower-back tightness, and Reaves stepped up with 43 points as Los Angeles beat the Pistons.

What's next

The Lakers' status for upcoming games will depend on Doncic's back. If he returns at full strength, his scoring run gives fans plenty to watch, whether or not Alba is back courtside.

As the HITC report put it, if her visits keep coinciding with 50-point nights, she will be welcome back any time.