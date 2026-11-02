LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic had 45 points, a season-high 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals, and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a stunning collapse two nights earlier to beat the Toronto Raptors 131-125 on Sunday night.

Doncic hit eight 3-pointers and extended his early lead in the NBA scoring race, scoring at least 37 points for the fourth consecutive game. The performance added to a growing early-season case for Most Valuable Player honors.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points, and Walker Kessler had 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting with 15 rebounds and three blocks. Collin Sexton added 14 points off the bench.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 29 points, and RJ Barrett added 22. The Raptors opened a four-game road trip with their third loss in four games.

A fast start, again

The Lakers came in looking to rebound from Friday night's loss at Golden State, where they blew a 25-point lead and lost by 17 after Stephen Curry led one of the biggest comebacks in recent NBA history.

On Sunday, Los Angeles again started quickly, and this time it held on.

Doncic had yet another monster first quarter, scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers. He was active on both ends of the floor, finishing the first half with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a career-high five steals, four of which came in the first quarter.

He capped the half by hitting a 3-pointer with half a second left on the clock, giving the Lakers a 66-54 lead at the break.

Defense earns praise

Doncic's defensive effort drew particular praise from his teammates.

"Luka doesn't get enough credit for his defense," Kessler said, adding that Doncic's high basketball IQ helps him stay in the right positions at the right time.

Doncic has faced criticism for his defense throughout his career, but his activity Sunday, including his five steals, helped the Lakers build a commanding lead.

Historic numbers

Doncic produced at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the second time with the Lakers. No other Lakers player has reached all of those marks in a single game since the 1982-83 season.

His scoring streak has been remarkable. Doncic has dominated opponents early this season, including a 52-point performance in a comeback win over Utah, and he entered Sunday averaging about 36 points per game.

Late scare

The Lakers built their lead to 102-76 with 90 seconds left in the third quarter and led by 22 entering the fourth.

Toronto cut the deficit to single digits before Doncic and Reaves sparked a quick 9-1 rally to restore control.

But the game got uncomfortably close in the final minutes. After the Lakers pulled their starters with 1:43 to play and a 16-point lead, Toronto's reserves scored 11 points in 40 seconds to trim the deficit to 125-120. Doncic, Reaves and Kessler had to return for the final few possessions to close it out.

The Raptors outscored the Lakers 43 points to 26 in the fourth quarter, a reminder of the late-game issues that doomed Los Angeles at Golden State.

Kessler's efficiency

Kessler was a key contributor inside, making all six of his shots and controlling the boards. His double-double, along with three blocks, gave the Lakers a strong interior presence alongside Doncic's perimeter brilliance.

Reaves provided steady secondary scoring, while Sexton gave the bench a lift.

Rookie debut

Cameron Carr, the Lakers' first-round draft pick, made his NBA debut in the final 1:43. He did not score.

Raptors struggle on the road

Barnes and Barrett did their best to keep Toronto in the game, but the Raptors had no answer for Doncic, who at one point had more points than both of Toronto's leading scorers combined.

Toronto's late rally made the final score respectable, but the Raptors have now lost three of four as they begin a demanding road swing.

MVP conversation

Doncic's hot start has quickly made him one of the leading early candidates for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. His combination of scoring, rebounding, playmaking and defensive activity has been central to the Lakers' success.

The Slovenian star, acquired from Dallas in a blockbuster trade in February 2025, has embraced a leading role in Los Angeles, where expectations remain high for a championship push.

Up next

Raptors: Continue their four-game road trip.

Lakers: Look to build on Sunday's win and avoid the late-game lapses that have marked their recent games.