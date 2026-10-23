New York Knicks assistant coaches were handed championship ring boxes during the team's banner-raising celebration this week, but there were no rings inside, according to a report by The Athletic, which also said many Madison Square Garden employees were targeted with a fake ring offer as part of a cybersecurity test.

The report, citing seven league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Knicks' assistant coaches did not receive their rings during Tuesday night's ceremony at Madison Square Garden, which celebrated the franchise's first NBA championship in 53 years.

The Knicks declined to comment on the matter.

"We are not disclosing anything about the rings," a spokesperson for MSG Sports said in a statement to The Athletic.

Boxes, but no rings

During the on-court ceremony, coaches in white pullovers were handed black boxes with a blood-orange stripe, the same packaging used for the 22-carat diamond rings designed by jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills.

Team president Leon Rose, the first to receive a ring, opened his box to reveal a ring adorned with diamonds and Knicks-blue sapphires commemorating the 2026 title. But the assistant coaches did not open their boxes, because their rings were not inside, according to the report.

Two sources told The Athletic that the assistants learned earlier on Tuesday that they would not receive their rings that night. The news was not a surprise, the sources said, because the coaches had not yet been fitted for rings, and the empty boxes were a late addition to the ceremony.

Team sources described the assistants' reactions as ranging from genuine anger to annoyance.

The Athletic said it received conflicting information about whether head coach Mike Brown received his ring and could not immediately verify it.

The assistants were told they would eventually receive their rings, according to the report.

Not unprecedented

Ring orders, designs and fittings can take time, and not every championship coaching staff receives rings on banner night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's assistant coaches and some executives did not receive their rings on opening night last season, according to The Athletic. However, assistant coaches for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers received rings on banner night after their championships in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Phishing email stings staff

The report also said many longtime Madison Square Garden employees, including some who work in the Knicks' business operations, will not receive championship rings at all. Most employees of NBA championship teams typically receive rings, even if they are less elaborate than those given to players.

Employees' hopes were raised in late September, when they received an email appearing to offer them a free championship ring, according to The Athletic, which obtained a copy of the message.

"Congratulations, your Employee Championship Ring is here," the email read.

"MSG is issuing a complimentary employee championship ring. The same jeweler, the same craftsmanship, personalized with your name. No cost to you," it continued, offering two designs called Championship Gold and Garden Classic.

But the email was a phishing test sent by Madison Square Garden to see whether employees would click on a suspicious link, multiple team sources told The Athletic.

Employees who clicked the link did not get to choose any jewelry. Instead, they were required to attend a mandatory cybersecurity training class, part of an effort to address growing cybersecurity concerns held by Knicks and Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan, according to the report.

Companies commonly send simulated phishing emails to test whether employees can spot fraudulent messages, a practice that has grown as cyberattacks targeting businesses have increased. But using a championship ring as bait drew attention because of its timing and the significance of the title for longtime staff.

Silver keeps low profile

The ceremony featured other unusual moments, the report said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stood behind Mike Breen, the Knicks' longtime television announcer, who served as master of ceremonies, and appeared on camera throughout the event.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, meanwhile, was seated on the court at the opposite end from Breen and away from the table where the rings were kept. Silver typically addresses the home crowd on ring night and either helps hand out rings or shakes the hand of each player as he receives his ring. On Tuesday, he did not speak, according to The Athletic.

Silver's administration has long been at odds with Dolan, the report noted. A league spokesperson did not immediately respond to The Athletic's request for comment about Silver's role.

A historic celebration

Despite the off-camera drama, the ceremony marked a historic moment for one of the NBA's most storied franchises.

The Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship by beating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the Finals, clinching the title in Game 5 in San Antonio on June 13. Guard Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP. It was the Knicks' first championship since 1973.

On Tuesday, the team raised a "2025-26 World Champions" banner to the Madison Square Garden rafters, along with a surprise banner for its NBA Cup title from last season. They were the first banners the Knicks had hung at the Garden since their 2012-13 Atlantic Division title.

Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, a member of the Knicks' last championship team, presented the rings.

Brunson addressed the crowd and thanked fans for their support during the title run.

"The joy that this city had this summer, we would love to replicate that again," he said.

Season starts with a loss

The celebration was followed by a disappointing start to the Knicks' title defense. The Philadelphia 76ers beat New York 106-100 in the season opener, as Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points in a game that also marked LeBron James' debut for Philadelphia.

What's next

It remains unclear when the Knicks' assistant coaches will receive their rings or whether the team will reconsider issuing rings to longtime employees.

The Knicks, meanwhile, will look to rebound from their opening-night loss as they begin their bid to win back-to-back championships.