SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Friday for the torn oblique that has kept him off the court since mid-November, and the Golden State Warriors are hoping for good news after struggling without their star.

Curry will be re-evaluated on Friday for the oblique abdominal tear that has kept him out since Nov. 11, a team spokesperson told USA Today Sports. The team is expected to update his status after that check.

How it happened

Curry was hurt early in a loss to Houston. He hit a 3-pointer about seven and a half minutes into the first quarter, grabbed at his right side and winced as he backpedaled. He walked straight to coach Steve Kerr, then to the locker room.

The diagnosis came the next day. An MRI confirmed an oblique abdominal tear, and the team announced that Curry would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Coach Steve Kerr said: "Concern is high."

The return could take longer than two weeks. Sources told ESPN that the Warriors were bracing for him to be out closer to a month. Even if Friday's evaluation goes well, Curry would likely need a ramp-up period before returning to games.

There may be good news

Some reports are more optimistic. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors are optimistic that Curry may return within the next two weeks.

Warriors struggling

Golden State has felt Curry's absence. The Warriors were 8-4 when he went down and have gone 1-4 since, according to the team's schedule results. The losses were to San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and Memphis, and the only win was an 88-87 victory over Boston on Sunday.

The Warriors are 9-8 overall and third in the Pacific Division.

The injury also ended a hot streak. The Houston loss snapped the Warriors' eight-game winning streak.

Curry was playing at a high level

The injury came during a strong start for the 38-year-old. Before the injury, Curry was putting up 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game in 10 appearances. He was shooting 50% from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range.

Still around the team

Curry has stayed close to his teammates during his recovery. Kerr said Tuesday: "there's just a different vibe when Steph is in the building, and it's good to have him here, even if he's not playing."

What's next

The Warriors have a busy holiday stretch. They host Sacramento on Wednesday, visit Portland on Friday, the same day as Curry's re-evaluation, then host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and Utah on Dec. 1.

If Curry is cleared to begin a ramp-up, a return in early-to-mid December is possible. If his recovery is slower, the Warriors face several more weeks without the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers.