Kevin Durant Says Russell Westbrook Still Had 5 or 6 More Years Left, Calls His Retirement 'A Little Sad'

MACAO — Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant said he was saddened by the retirement of former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook, saying he believed the former MVP still had several productive seasons left.

Durant made the comments Friday after the Rockets opened their preseason with a win over the Dallas Mavericks in China.

"I was a little sad, because I still thought Russ had five or six more years left," Durant told reporters. "He has an athletic body that can still impact the game positively."

Durant said he understood that players sometimes reach a point where they are ready to move on.

"But sometimes, people are at that point where they just want to step away and do something different," he said. "So, congrats to him on an iconic career, and I know the next phase in his life he's gonna put the same amount of work into just like he did in basketball."

A surprise retirement

Westbrook, 37, announced his retirement on Aug. 12 after 18 NBA seasons, ending one of the most electrifying careers of his generation.

The decision caught many around the league off guard, including Durant, who had previously said he fell asleep on a plane and woke up to the news. Durant later shared a heartfelt message honoring his former teammate after the announcement.

Westbrook was still a contributor in his final season. Playing for the Sacramento Kings in 2025-26, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists in about 29 minutes per game.

Durant's comments have added to speculation among fans about a possible comeback, though Westbrook has given no indication he plans to reverse his decision.

A storied partnership

Durant and Westbrook spent eight seasons together in Oklahoma City, forming one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA. During that stretch, the Thunder reached four Western Conference finals and made the NBA Finals in 2012.

Durant won the league's MVP award in 2014, while Westbrook established himself as one of the game's premier point guards, known for his explosive athleticism and relentless style of play.

The partnership ended in 2016, when Durant left Oklahoma City as a free agent to join the Golden State Warriors. The move created a rift between the two stars that played out publicly for years, though the relationship has warmed considerably since then.

After Durant's departure, Westbrook delivered one of the most remarkable individual seasons in league history. In 2016-17, he averaged a triple-double for the season and was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

A Hall of Fame résumé

Westbrook retires as one of the most decorated guards of his era. He earned nine All-Star selections, multiple All-NBA honors and the 2017 MVP award, and he finished his career as the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles.

After leaving Oklahoma City in 2019, Westbrook played for the Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Kings. His time with the Lakers drew heavy criticism, and coach Darvin Ham eventually moved him to the bench, but he went on to reinvent himself as a valuable veteran contributor in later stops.

Although he never won an NBA championship, Westbrook is widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection, and many anticipate the Thunder will eventually retire his No. 0 jersey.

Durant presses on

While Westbrook has stepped away, Durant shows no signs of slowing down. The 38-year-old, who celebrated his birthday in September, is preparing for his 19th NBA season and his second with the Rockets.

Durant averaged 26 points per game last season in his first year in Houston, continuing to perform at an elite level late in his career. The upcoming season will be his first without Westbrook in the league since Durant's rookie year.

His comments about Westbrook's physical condition reflect his own approach to longevity, built on conditioning and skill that have allowed him to remain one of the league's top scorers well into his late 30s.

Reactions around the league

Westbrook's retirement drew tributes from players, coaches and executives across the NBA, many of whom praised his intensity and work ethic. Durant's latest remarks were among the most notable, given the pair's shared history and the years of tension that followed their split.

By congratulating Westbrook on an "iconic career" and predicting that he would bring the same dedication to his life after basketball, Durant offered a reminder of the respect that remains between two of the defining players of the 2010s.

What's next for Westbrook

Westbrook has not detailed his plans for retirement, but he has long been involved in business ventures, philanthropy and fashion. His Why Not? Foundation has supported education and community programs, particularly in Oklahoma City and his hometown of Los Angeles.

For now, his former teammate is left to wonder what might have been.

"Congrats to him on an iconic career," Durant said.