CLEVELAND — James Harden scored 51 points, moving past Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50-point games in NBA history, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

The 37-year-old guard shot 15 of 26 from the field, made 7 of 11 3-pointers and hit all 14 of his free throws. He added six rebounds and six assists in a season-high performance.

It was Harden's 26th career game with at least 50 points, breaking a tie with Bryant for third place. Only Wilt Chamberlain, with 118, and Michael Jordan, with 31, have more.

Harden called Bryant his idol after the game.

"My idol. The person I watched growing up," Harden told the courtside reporter, according to ClutchPoints. He added that he still misses Bryant, who died in 2020.

Turning back the clock

Harden, who turned 37 in August, became the sixth player age 37 or older to score 50 points in an NBA game. The others are Bryant, Jordan, LeBron James, Jamal Crawford and Stephen Curry.

It was his first 50-point game since he scored 55 for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2025. It was also his highest-scoring game with Cleveland, which acquired him near the trade deadline in February. His previous best for the Cavaliers was 36 points against Chicago last season.

He became the sixth player to score 50 points in a game for the Cavaliers.

Coach Kenny Atkinson did not hold back in his praise.

"This guy is top 10 of all time," Atkinson said, according to Bleacher Report. He added that coaching Harden was an honor that few coaches get to experience.

Third-quarter takeover

Indiana controlled much of the first half. The Pacers built a 50-36 lead with 7:48 left in the second quarter, but Cleveland closed the half on a 26-11 run to take a 62-61 lead into the break.

Harden then took over in the third quarter. With the Cavaliers up 74-73 about four minutes into the period, they went on a 21-4 run over nearly four minutes. Harden scored 13 points during that stretch, going 4 for 4 from the field, including two 3-pointers.

Cleveland outscored Indiana 43-22 in the quarter, shooting 16 of 26 from the field and 8 of 12 from 3-point range. Harden had 42 points entering the fourth quarter.

The Indianapolis Star noted that the Pacers' defense weakened after Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up his fourth foul. Oubre had been their most effective defender against Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Pacers rally falls short

The Cavaliers pushed their lead to 113-90 with 7:39 remaining, but Indiana did not go away.

The Pacers answered with a 21-4 run to cut the deficit to two possessions with 2:03 left. Mitchell ended the run with a basket, and Cleveland held on. Indiana outscored the Cavaliers 36-23 in the fourth quarter.

Harden said he is still adjusting to a role next to Mitchell, one of the league's top scorers.

"It's a different role for me. My usage rate isn't extremely high every game," Harden said, according to The Associated Press. He said his job is to score when needed and otherwise distribute the ball.

Atkinson said Harden's skill and strength allow him to handle Indiana's physical style.

"This is the reason we traded for him," Atkinson told reporters, according to Hoops Wire.

Supporting cast

Mitchell added 20 points for Cleveland. Peyton Watson scored 15 after missing Wednesday's game with a lower back contusion. Mario Hezonja had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Thomas Bryant scored nine off the bench.

The Cavaliers shot 48.4% from the field and made 19 of 44 3-pointers. They outscored Indiana by 22 points with Harden on the floor.

Ivica Zubac led Indiana with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Pascal Siakam also scored 21, and Oubre added 17. Andrew Nembhard returned from a two-game absence with a left hip sprain and had 12 points and eight assists.

The Pacers had 35 assists and shot 48.3% from the field but could not overcome their third-quarter collapse.

NBA Cup and standings

The win was Cleveland's third in four games. The Cavaliers improved to 9-8 overall, 7-3 at home and 2-1 in NBA Cup group play.

Indiana lost its third straight game and fell to 5-11. At 1-2 in group play, the Pacers were eliminated from contention for the NBA Cup knockout round, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Up next

Pacers: Visit the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Cavaliers: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday.