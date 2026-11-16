PHOENIX — Luka Doncic scored 43 points and the Los Angeles Lakers built a 31-point lead, then held off a late Phoenix Suns charge for a 131-123 win on Sunday night.

Doncic shot 13 of 28 from the field, made 12 of 14 free throws and added nine assists, one short of a double-double. He controlled the pace from the start and helped the Lakers pull away from Phoenix through the first three quarters.

The game looked finished when Los Angeles went up by 31. But the Suns outscored the Lakers 43-27 in the fourth quarter, cutting a lopsided game to eight by the final buzzer.

Doncic sets the tone

Doncic got to the foul line regularly and scored at every level. His 12 made free throws gave the Lakers steady points whenever their half-court offense slowed, and his nine assists fed a balanced supporting cast.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points. Walker Kessler had 14 points and 12 rebounds, controlling the glass and protecting the rim. Matisse Thybulle added 12 points and three steals, and Jake LaRavia scored 12.

The Lakers' defense also made a big difference. Los Angeles had 11 steals, turning Phoenix mistakes into easy baskets that fueled the big lead.

Suns' late push falls short

Phoenix's fourth-quarter rally came mostly from its role players. Collin Gillespie led the Suns with 26 points and made five 3-pointers. Luke Kennard added 18 points off the bench.

Devin Booker had a tough shooting night. He scored 17 points but made only 4 of 14 shots from the field, relying on a perfect 9-of-9 night at the free-throw line. He also had seven assists.

Jordan Goodwin and Mikal Bridges-style wing play kept the Suns active, with Goodwin and Bridges scoring 14 points each. Rookie Koa Peat added 10 points.

The 43-point fourth quarter showed what the Suns can do when their shots fall, but the hole was too deep. Phoenix had needed nearly the entire quarter just to get the margin into single digits.

What it means

For the Lakers, the game was another showcase of Doncic's scoring and playmaking. Forty-three points on the road, with a strong line from the free-throw stripe, shows how hard he is to guard even when defenses commit extra help.

The fourth quarter will be a concern for Los Angeles. Giving up 43 points in a period, even with a big lead and a different lineup on the floor, is the kind of slip that could cost them in a closer game. The Lakers' bench will need to protect leads better as the season continues.

For Phoenix, Booker's off night was the story. The Suns are at their best when he is scoring efficiently, and 4-of-14 shooting made it hard for Phoenix to keep up early. The late rally may give the bench some confidence, but the Suns need stronger starts.

Up next

Phoenix plays the second game of a back-to-back on Monday at Denver. The Lakers return home and host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.