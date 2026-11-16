MADRID — First place in their Nations League group is on the line Sunday when Spain host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, in a rematch between two of the strongest teams in international soccer.

Both teams have already qualified for March's quarterfinals, but the final League A, Group 3 game will decide who tops the group. Spain lead with a perfect 15 points from five games. England are second with 12.

A draw would keep Spain first, so England need to win. Depending on the score, the margin of victory could also matter under the competition's tiebreakers.

Kickoff is at 7:45 p.m. GMT, which is 2:45 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 4:45 a.m. Monday in South Korea. French referee Clément Turpin will officiate.

Spain's Remarkable Run

Spain arrive in exceptional form. Thursday's 2-0 win over a 10-man Czech Republic extended their unbeaten streak to 43 games, a run that began in March 2024.

Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain have won the Nations League in 2023, the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026. They also won the last competitive meeting between these teams before this season, beating England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final.

De la Fuente was clear about what the match means.

"Right now, England-Spain is at the top of world football," he said Saturday. "We're in the best moment for these two teams in a long time."

He called it "one of the best games you can see in the world right now, if not the best."

England's Response Since September

England have been on a strong run since losing the first meeting 3-2 at Wembley in September, when Spain rallied for the win with goals from Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Three Lions have since won four straight games, including a 7-0 rout of Croatia. On Thursday they beat Croatia again, 2-1 at Wembley, and captain Harry Kane marked his record-breaking cap with a goal.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said his team was ready for the challenge.

"It is the biggest test in world football for national teams at the moment because Spain seem unbeatable," Tuchel said at his pre-match news conference.

"We're trying to take it away from them. We're trying to beat them and we are up for it," he added. "I think we are in a very good moment, to push our limits."

Coaches Clash Over Racism Remarks

The buildup was overshadowed by a disagreement between the two coaches.

Earlier in the week, Tuchel said he might remind his players of UEFA's anti-racism protocols. He said he did not expect any incidents at the Metropolitano.

"Maybe we take our five minutes to inform the players about the protocol if there is a precedent," Tuchel said.

When De la Fuente was told about the comments, he pushed back. "What I'd tell you, and you can tell Thomas, is that in Spain, there's no racism," the Spain coach said Saturday.

Tuchel then criticized how his remarks had been presented. He said he never claimed there was racism in Spain. "A dressing room is the least racist place there is. This is exactly what should not happen and it is what the press does," he said.

Team News: Yamal Expected to Return

Spain's biggest question is Lamine Yamal. The winger, who finished third in last month's Ballon d'Or voting, missed the win in Czechia with a knee problem but is expected to be available.

De la Fuente gave little away. "We'll see if he starts," he said. "But if he starts, it's because he's in perfect condition to play."

If Yamal is fit, he is expected to replace Yeremy Pino on the right wing. Spain will again be without midfielder Rodri.

England have a full squad for the first time this international window. Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence are available again after missing the Croatia game. Marc Guehi is out injured, and Cole Palmer was left out of the November squad.

Kane, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon are expected to lead England's attack.

Probable Lineups

According to Sports Illustrated's projected lineups:

Spain (4-2-3-1): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Fabián; Yamal, López, Baena; Oyarzabal. England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Odds and Outlook

Bookmakers make Spain clear favorites. Recent prices had Spain at 8/11, the draw at 3/1 and England at 17/5.

Spain's possession-based game remains the standard in international soccer. Tuchel's England have leaned into physicality and quick transitions, which caused problems for Spain at Wembley even in defeat.

For Spain, a win would complete a perfect group stage and keep their long unbeaten run going. For England, it is a chance to prove they can beat the world champions on their own ground, and to take first place from them.