NEW YORK — Ciryl Gane kept his UFC heavyweight title Saturday night, but Josh Hokit made him work for every second of it.

Gane survived an early barrage and pulled away in the championship rounds, beating Hokit by unanimous decision in the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden. All three judges scored the five-round fight 48-47 for the French champion.

It was Gane's first defense of the undisputed title. He was elevated from interim champion after Tom Aspinall vacated the belt in September. Gane had also stopped Alex Pereira in the second round in June at the UFC's White House event.

The win improved Gane to 15-2. Hokit fell to 10-1, the first loss of his professional career, and 4-1 in the UFC.

A Heavyweight Slugfest for the Record Books

The fight set statistical records for the division. According to UFC Stats, Gane outlanded Hokit 298-243 in total strikes, and their 541 combined strikes were the most ever in a UFC heavyweight bout. Gane's 237 significant strikes also set a UFC heavyweight record.

The fight earned Fight of the Night honors. Several observers called it one of the most memorable heavyweight title fights in UFC history.

Hokit Sets a Chaotic Tone

Hokit, 29, set the tone before the fight even started, giving ring announcer Bruce Buffer the middle finger during introductions.

The former college wrestler shot for a takedown four seconds into the fight. Gane defended it, but Hokit kept using takedown attempts to get inside the champion's jab.

He kept walking forward, absorbing heavy shots and pushing a relentless pace. At one point he rocked Gane with a big right hand.

Hokit also shrugged off an early eye poke from Gane. The champion has been criticized for fouls in recent years: his October 2025 title fight with Aspinall ended in a no contest after an eye poke.

Before the championship rounds began, Hokit taunted Gane with a middle finger and his tongue out.

Gane Takes Over Late

The pace eventually caught up with the challenger. Both fighters slowed in the third round, and Hokit's output began to fade.

According to Yahoo Sports, Gane won one of the first two rounds on all three scorecards. He then swept the fourth and fifth rounds on every card. Hokit came out strong in the fifth and nearly landed a takedown, but Gane controlled most of the final five minutes.

Gane's experience in five-round fights appeared to make the difference. His conditioning held up, and he kept firing back throughout, answering long-standing questions about how he would handle a grueling fight.

Champion Praises Challenger

An exhausted Gane praised his opponent afterward.

"That was a tough fight," Gane said. "It was an incredible fight."

Oddsmakers had made Gane a clear favorite. But he said he never underestimated the brash challenger.

"All the people around the world [took him lightly], but not me," Gane said. "He did very well."

He also predicted a bright future for Hokit. "This guy is the future, and you saw that tonight," Gane said.

Gane's only two career losses have come in title fights against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Hokit Defiant in Defeat

Hokit gave no sign that the loss would quiet him.

"I will rejoice in my suffering," Hokit said in his postfight Octagon interview. "Suffering builds endurance. Endurance builds character. Character builds hope. I will never lose hope. I will be champion one day."

UFC CEO Dana White suggested the performance had raised the challenger's profile. "There's no doubt that Hokit's stock goes up, even with me," White said.

From Unknown to Title Challenger

Hokit's rise has been one of the fastest, and most polarizing, in recent UFC history.

He was a relative unknown when he joined the promotion about 15 months ago. He earned a contract through "Dana White's Contender Series" and fought for the title in just his fifth UFC fight.

Along the way, he built his name largely on provocative and often crude trash talk. Before this fight he was criticized for making jokes about the Sept. 11 attacks on social media on the 25th anniversary, in the same city where he fought Saturday.

He has defended his approach. "I'll never look back and regret it," Hokit said in the lead-up to the event. "I'm here to be remembered."

At Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins he delivered one more expletive-laden promo, declaring that "the future is born and the past is put in a f***ing casket." Gane was heavily booed by the New York crowd and played down the moment.

"It's just another fight for me," Gane said then. "I've got a lot of experience and I'm going to show you this Saturday."

Harrison Submits Nunes

In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison kept her title by submitting former two-division champion Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke 1:29 into the fourth round. Nunes was making her return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson ended his career with a spinning-kick knockout win.

What's Next

For Gane, the win settles questions about his toughness and secures his place as the division's titleholder.

For Hokit, the loss may do little to slow his momentum. After going 25 minutes with the champion in a record-setting fight, the brash challenger looks likely to remain one of the heavyweight division's biggest draws.