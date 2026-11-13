Merab Dvalishvili Left Bloodied After Alleged Ambush by Usman Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi as Police Arrest 10

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili says he was attacked from behind by Usman Nurmagomedov and a group of associates in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. The brawl led police to arrest 10 people.

The fight broke out Wednesday at the Yas Hilton on Yas Island, where Dvalishvili was giving an interview ahead of this weekend's Real American Freestyle event.

Police make arrests

Abu Dhabi Police said eight people were arrested for fighting and two for filming the incident, The National reported. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Police described the incident as a fight over "previous disputes between a number of individuals" that "took place at the entrance of a hotel." They said they would "deal firmly with behaviour that threatens public safety or disrupts public order."

Authorities did not publicly name those arrested.

The National reported that Dvalishvili is not pressing charges.

'Like snakes from behind'

Dvalishvili, 35, posted video on social media showing himself and a friend bloodied and receiving medical treatment.

"What a sneaky way, guys," Dvalishvili said. "Just two of us, me and my friend, came here in Abu Dhabi, and Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends came like snakes from behind. What kind of fighters you guys are? What kind of man does this, bro?"

In a written post, he gave more details.

"Was doing an interview for RAF in hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend," he wrote. "Security was holding me — They kept kicking us when we were down like losers."

Video circulating online appears to show Nurmagomedov saying something to Dvalishvili before slapping him, setting off the brawl. At least six people were involved.

Nurmagomedov has not publicly commented on the incident.

Long-running feud

The confrontation is the latest chapter in a bitter rivalry between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family.

Dvalishvili defeated Usman's older brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, by unanimous decision at UFC 311 in January 2025 to defend his bantamweight title. Tensions had been building since before that fight.

The feud flared again recently, when Dvalishvili had a scuffle with an associate of Umar's ahead of an RAF event in Georgia, and the two sides traded insults in the media.

Usman Nurmagomedov is not on the RAF Abu Dhabi card. He was in the city to support Umar, who is scheduled to face Urijah Faber.

Topuria responds

Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria, a close friend of Dvalishvili's, condemned the attack on social media.

"Honor, respect, and humility aren't words you preach. They're values you live by. And you've shown none of them," Topuria wrote. He also claimed that Usman had been detained, but police have not confirmed who was arrested.

Conor McGregor also weighed in, posting an edited image on Instagram that mocked Topuria and referenced McGregor's 2018 attack on a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov's team. Khabib is a cousin of Usman and Umar.

Fight status uncertain

Dvalishvili is still scheduled to face former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes in a catchweight crossover bout Saturday at Etihad Arena, as part of RAF's first event in the Middle East. His participation was uncertain after his injuries.

An RAF representative told The National that officials would address the incident at Thursday's pre-event press conference. Neither the UFC nor RAF had commented publicly as of Thursday morning.

UFC future in question

The incident could complicate Usman Nurmagomedov's expected move to the UFC.

The Russian is an unbeaten free agent with 22 wins and one no contest. He last fought in July, knocking out Archie Colgan in the first round to defend his PFL lightweight title.

He reportedly turned down a $2 million offer to re-sign with the PFL, and his negotiating period expired Oct. 29. UFC President Dana White recently told The National the promotion was interested in signing him.

Dvalishvili recently fought Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.