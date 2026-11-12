Kirk Cousins Returns to Vikings in Deadline Blockbuster as Raiders Hand Keys to No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins is headed back to Minnesota. The Vikings acquired the veteran quarterback from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round draft pick on Tuesday. It was the biggest move of the NFL trade deadline.

The trade reunites the 38-year-old Cousins with coach Kevin O'Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson. The deal is pending Cousins passing a physical, and NBC Sports noted Wednesday that his return is not yet official.

The Vikings were desperate for help at quarterback after Carson Wentz struggled in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." Minnesota identified Cousins as its prime target hours before the 3 p.m. CT deadline, and the deal came together quickly.

Raiders general manager John Spytek said Las Vegas was not shopping Cousins and did not expect to trade him until Minnesota called Tuesday morning.

"This was a hard decision," Spytek said, "but we felt like we made the best decision for the Raiders going forward."

The trade opens the door for rookie Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, to take over as the Raiders' starter. He makes his first start this week at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cousins had played well in Las Vegas. In nine starts, he completed 202 of 315 passes, or 64.1%, for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating. He also ran for two scores.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Raiders gave Cousins the choice of staying or returning to Minnesota, and he chose to go back for a chance at the playoffs. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Las Vegas initially asked for a second-round pick before settling on Minnesota's own 2027 third-rounder.

Financially, the Vikings take on what remains of Cousins' $1.3 million base salary this season, about $650,000. They also owe a $10 million guaranteed roster bonus due next March, unless the contract is reworked.

Cousins spent six seasons with Minnesota, from 2018 to 2023, and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection over his career. His final two seasons with the Vikings came under O'Connell.

His connection with Jefferson was among the most productive in the league. According to ESPN Research, Cousins and Jefferson combined for 5,348 yards together, second only to Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs among quarterback-receiver duos over that span.

The Star Tribune said Cousins returns with "unfinished business" in Minnesota. He left after the 2023 season, when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, and signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The trade carries risks for Minnesota. Cousins is 38, and his age and durability remain concerns. The Vikings are betting he can stabilize an offense that has sputtered and take advantage of a defense considered among the league's best.

For the Raiders, the deal adds draft capital and financial flexibility while beginning a new era under Mendoza. Coach Klint Kubiak said he anticipated a transition period as the rookie takes over.