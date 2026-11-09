LONDON — Struggling Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Sunday in a Premier League match with high stakes for both clubs. The Eagles are fighting to escape the relegation zone, and the Reds are trying to stop a two-game slide.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Selhurst Park, in gameweek 10 of the Premier League. That is 9 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. PT in the United States, and 7:30 p.m. in India.

Here is everything fans need to know about watching the game.

How to watch in the UK

The match is on Sky Sports in Britain. It is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, which can also be streamed through Sky Sports.

There are options for viewers without a traditional TV package. Subscribers with existing TV packages can use the Sky Go app, while cord-cutters can watch through a Now account with a Now Sports membership.

Radio listeners have a free option. BBC Radio 5 Live is carrying commentary of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, with coverage beginning at 1:55 p.m.

How to watch in the United States

American viewers can watch on NBC's sports platforms. The match will be broadcast on NBCSN, and a live stream is available on NBC's dedicated platform Peacock.

Fans should not look for it on NBC's main networks. The game is not on NBC or USA Network.

There are other ways to stream the game. World Soccer Talk lists Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN and SiriusXM FC. NBCSN is also available through Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Fubo can be watched on a computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku or Apple TV, or on a television through Google Chromecast.

How to watch in Canada and Australia

In Canada, the match is being shown live on DAZN Canada, Fubo TV Canada and Fubo Sports Network 5.

Viewers in Australia can watch on Stan Sport and Optus Sport.

Watching from abroad

Fans traveling outside their home country may find their usual service unavailable. World Soccer Talk notes that viewers abroad may need a virtual private network to watch through their usual streaming service. However, streaming platforms may restrict VPN use for regional content. Viewers should check their provider's terms before relying on one.

Fans are also urged to stick to official broadcasters, since unofficial streams can carry security risks and are often unreliable.

Palace under pressure

The home side enters the match in crisis. Crystal Palace are struggling in the Premier League under new manager Pierre Sage, having lost three games in a row and sitting in the relegation zone, with pressure building on the Frenchman.

A home win over Liverpool would ease some of that pressure and lift the mood at Selhurst Park before the international break.

Liverpool look to bounce back

The visitors have endured a difficult week. Liverpool lost twice in four days, falling 1-0 at home to Arsenal and then 3-2 at Fenerbahçe on Wednesday.

The Reds still have plenty to play for. Liverpool are pushing for a Champions League place, while Palace are fighting relegation.

Recent history

Palace will draw confidence from their last home meeting with Liverpool. The Eagles won 2-1 the last time Liverpool visited Selhurst Park, though the Reds had dominated the fixture on their previous trips to south London.

Prediction

NBC Sports expects the visitors to come out strong. It predicted that Liverpool would hit Palace on the break early, with Isak and company hungry for goals before the international break, and forecast a 3-1 Liverpool win.

Kickoff times at a glance

UK: 2 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go and Now, with radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

United States: 9 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. PT on NBCSN, Peacock and Fubo.

Canada: DAZN Canada and Fubo.

Australia: Stan Sport and Optus Sport.

India: 7:30 p.m. IST.

What's next

The match is the final Premier League fixture for both clubs before the November international break, giving the winner a boost heading into the pause. For Palace, it is a chance to start climbing out of danger; for Liverpool, a chance to end a two-game losing run.

Fans should check local listings shortly before kickoff for any last-minute changes.