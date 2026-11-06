MILAN — AC Milan host Hungarian champions Ferencvaros at San Siro on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League league-phase match that carries very different stakes for the two clubs. Milan are searching for consistency in Europe, while the visitors arrive in Italy with a perfect record.

The match kicks off Thursday, Nov. 5, at 12:45 p.m. ET at San Siro in Milan. That is 9:45 a.m. Pacific time in the United States and 5:45 p.m. GMT in the U.K. and Ireland.

Here is everything fans need to know about how to watch.

How to watch in the United States

Paramount+ is the main English-language option for American viewers. Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Paramount+, which carries CBS Sports' coverage of the competition.

The service covers a wide range of soccer. Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year, including Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, the English Football League, the Carabao Cup and the NWSL.

It works on most devices. Paramount+ is available on PC and Mac, Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Samsung smart TVs, Vizio and Xbox.

Spanish-language coverage is also available. The match will air on TUDN USA, with streaming on TUDN.com, the TUDN App and ViX.

Viewers hoping to watch without paying will be disappointed. Bolavip reported there is no confirmed way to watch the match for free in the United States.

How to watch in Italy

Italian fans have several options through Sky. The match will be shown on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 253 and Sky Sport 4K, and streamed on NOW. Kickoff in Italy is 6:45 p.m. local time.

How to watch in the U.K. and Ireland

Listings differ by outlet, so fans should confirm with their providers. VAVEL lists TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the U.K., with RTÉ and Premier Sports in Ireland. Goal's broadcast guide lists HBO Max for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Other countries

Coverage is available across much of the world:

In Canada, the match is listed on Fubo, and in New Zealand on DAZN.

In South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, it airs on SuperSport channels and DStv Stream at 7:45 p.m. SAST.

In the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, beIN Sports English and TOD carry the match.

In India, the game kicks off at 11:15 p.m. IST and will be shown on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming on SonyLIV.

Watching from abroad

Fans traveling outside their home country may find their usual streaming service unavailable. World Soccer Talk notes that viewers abroad may need a virtual private network to watch games through their usual streaming service. Viewers should check the terms of service of their streaming provider, as rules on VPN use vary.

Supporters are also urged to stick with official broadcasters. Authorized platforms operate behind paywalls, and fans are strongly advised to use official platforms in their regions. Unofficial streams can carry malware and security risks.

Match preview

The two teams enter the game in contrasting form. Milan have failed to score in two of their three Europa League games this season, including their only home match, against Benfica. Ferencvaros, by contrast, have won all three of their matches in this edition of the competition.

The Rossoneri need a result to stay in contention. Milan collected just three points from their opening three matches.

Goal noted that Milan are looking for consistency after an intense week of domestic action.

For Ferencvaros, a win at one of Europe's most famous stadiums would strengthen their claim as one of the surprise packages of the league phase. The Budapest club have a long history in European competition and will be eager to extend their perfect start.

Pre-match coverage

Italian broadcasters are offering extended programming around the game. Sky Italia's "Studio Europa e Conference League" begins at 6 p.m. local time, with Mario Giunta hosting alongside Alessandro Costacurta and Maurizio Compagnoni. Sky's "Diretta Gol" whip-around show also airs on Sky Sport 251.

Kickoff times at a glance

The match begins at 12:45 p.m. ET and 9:45 a.m. PT in the United States, 5:45 p.m. GMT in the U.K. and Ireland, 6:45 p.m. in Italy, 7:45 p.m. SAST in South Africa and 11:15 p.m. IST in India.

What's at stake

The Europa League league phase uses a single table, with the top eight teams advancing directly to the round of 16 and teams finishing ninth through 24th entering a knockout playoff round. With four matchdays remaining after Thursday, every point matters for Milan as they try to avoid falling behind in the standings.

Fans should check local listings for any last-minute schedule changes before kickoff.