ROME — Italian coaching great Fabio Capello has heaped praise on AS Roma forward Donyell Malen, comparing the Dutch international to Brazilian legend Ronaldo and Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi.

In an interview with Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former England and Real Madrid manager described Malen as a complete striker whose movement, strength and finishing have made him one of the most dangerous attackers in Serie A.

"The Dutchman is currently unstoppable. He has everything: focus on the goal and power. He never stands still. Moreover, he is smart; he knows how to make optimal use of every ball," Capello said.

Comparisons with legends

Capello, who led Roma to the Serie A title in 2001, compared Malen's instincts in the penalty area to those of Rossi, the striker who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title.

"In the penalty area, he reminds me of Paolo Rossi, but with a stronger physique," Capello said.

He went further, drawing parallels with Ronaldo Nazário, who, like Malen, played for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven early in his career, from 1994 to 1996, before becoming one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

"Some of his movements bring to mind Ronaldo, who also had a great deal of power. And above all: Malen shoots from every position," Capello said.

Gasperini's influence

Capello also credited Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini with helping Malen develop into a central striker. Malen has often played on the wing earlier in his career.

"Gasperini has done a very good job of making him a centre-forward. When he has the ball, he always sets the attackers in motion," Capello said.

Gasperini, known for his attacking, high-intensity style, has built much of Roma's attack around Malen's pace and ability to find scoring chances.

Impressive form

Malen has been in strong form since joining Roma at the beginning of the year, playing a key role in the club's push for Champions League qualification during the second half of last season.

His performances have continued this season. On Wednesday, he scored twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League, helping Roma take a 3-1 lead at the Stadio Olimpico. However, the Spanish giants mounted a comeback to win 4-3, denying Roma what would have been a memorable victory.

Despite the defeat, Malen's brace against one of Europe's most successful clubs underlined his ability to deliver at the highest level.

Setback in Serie A

Malen's recent run has not been without problems. He was sent off against Como in Roma's most recent Serie A match and will serve a suspension in the team's next league game against Genoa.

His absence will be a blow for Roma, who have relied heavily on his goals and movement in attack.

A career on the rise

Malen, a Netherlands international, first gained attention at PSV, where he developed into one of the most promising forwards in Dutch football. He later moved to the German Bundesliga before joining Roma.

His blend of pace, power and finishing has made him a valuable asset for both club and country. Capello's comments highlight how much his game has developed in Italy, particularly in his role as a central striker.

Capello's credentials

Capello, 80, is one of the most decorated coaches in European football. He won multiple league titles in Italy and Spain, including Serie A championships with AC Milan and Roma and La Liga titles with Real Madrid, and led AC Milan to the 1994 Champions League title. He also managed the national teams of England and Russia.

His assessments carry weight in Italian football, and his comparison of Malen to two of the game's greatest strikers marks a significant endorsement.

Malen will miss Roma's upcoming Serie A match against Genoa because of his suspension but is expected to return for the club's following fixtures, including its next Champions League match.

Roma will hope he can maintain his scoring form as the club competes on multiple fronts this season.