LONDON — The Premier League is back. After a three-week break for international matches, defending champion Arsenal hosts Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the first game of the league's return.

Kickoff was set for 12:30 p.m. local time in London, or 7:30 a.m. EDT. The match was scoreless in the early minutes.

For fans in the United States and abroad looking to follow the action, here is how to watch.

How to watch in the United States

In the U.S., the match is being broadcast on USA Network, which holds Premier League rights as part of NBC's coverage package. Spanish-language coverage is airing on Universo, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:25 a.m. EDT.

Viewers without a cable subscription can stream USA Network and Universo through several live TV services, including:

Fubo , which carries both USA Network and Universo and offers a free trial for new subscribers

, which carries both USA Network and Universo and offers a free trial for new subscribers Sling TV

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Availability can vary by package and region, so viewers should check that their plan includes USA Network before kickoff.

How to watch in the United Kingdom

In the U.K., the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1. Subscribers can also stream it through HBO Max, TNT Sports' streaming partner.

Watching from abroad

Broadcast rights for the Premier League vary from country to country. Fans traveling outside their home country may find their usual streaming services unavailable because of regional restrictions. Some viewers use virtual private networks to access their home subscriptions while abroad, though users should review the terms of service of their streaming provider and local laws before doing so.

Fans should avoid unofficial or illegal streaming sites, which often carry security risks, including malware and phishing scams.

Match details

Who: Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Arsenal vs. Leeds United What: Premier League, Matchweek 6

Premier League, Matchweek 6 When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Kickoff: 7:30 a.m. EDT / 12:30 p.m. BST

7:30 a.m. EDT / 12:30 p.m. BST Where: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London U.S. TV: USA Network (English), Universo (Spanish)

USA Network (English), Universo (Spanish) U.S. streaming: Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream

Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream U.K. TV/streaming: TNT Sports 1, HBO Max

Arsenal looking to bounce back

Arsenal enters the match as the reigning Premier League champion and is aiming to respond after its first loss of the season.

The Gunners opened the campaign with four straight league victories. They beat promoted Coventry City 3-0 at home, edged Aston Villa 1-0 on the road, defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Emirates Stadium and won 2-0 at Sunderland.

That run ended before the international break, when Arsenal suffered a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sept. 19. The loss was a setback in what is expected to be another tight title race, and the Gunners will be eager to restore momentum with a win at home.

Arsenal's record of four wins and one loss gives the club 12 points from its first five league matches.

International break effects

The extended international break meant many players from both clubs spent recent weeks traveling with their national teams. Managers often face challenges after such breaks, including fatigue from long-haul travel and the risk of injuries picked up on international duty.

Saturday's early kickoff time adds to the challenge, giving players who returned late in the week limited time to prepare with their club teammates.

Leeds seeks an upset

Leeds United, which returned to the Premier League last season, will be looking to cause a surprise in north London. The Yorkshire club has generally struggled in recent meetings with Arsenal and will likely look to frustrate the hosts defensively while trying to strike on the counterattack.

Matches against the league's top sides have been a key test for Leeds as it seeks to establish itself in the top flight.

What's next

After Saturday's match, Arsenal travels to face Nottingham Forest on Oct. 18 before hosting Everton on Oct. 24. The Gunners then face a demanding stretch that includes a trip to Liverpool on Nov. 1 and a home match against Manchester City later in November.

The Premier League's full slate of matches continues throughout the weekend as clubs return from the international break.

Following along

Fans unable to watch live can follow the match through live score apps and team social media channels, which provide minute-by-minute updates, lineups and statistics. Highlights are typically made available on NBC Sports' digital platforms and the Premier League's official channels after the final whistle.