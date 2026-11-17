RAVENNA, Italy — Ronaldinho returned to professional soccer on Sunday at age 46. He played the first half for Italian third-division club Ravenna and helped set up the opening goal in a derby win over Forlì.

The Brazilian great, one of the most celebrated players of his generation, started his first competitive match since retiring in 2015. He played in front of a sold-out crowd at Stadio Bruno Benelli in the Serie C game.

Ronaldinho was substituted at halftime with Ravenna leading 1-0. Ravenna went on to win 2-0, according to match reports.

Flashes of the old magic

Wearing a big smile throughout, Ronaldinho showed glimpses of the skill that made him a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

He played a key part in the opening goal. Ronaldinho held off a defender and played the pass that led to the assist for Giulio Donati, who scored from outside the penalty area in the 36th minute.

Earlier, in the 19th minute, Ronaldinho delivered a corner that Donati headed toward goal, only for Forlì goalkeeper Luca Martelli to make the save.

Statistics from the first half showed Ronaldinho completed 17 of 21 passes, an 81% success rate, and had 28 touches. He made four passes into the final third and created one chance but did not attempt a shot.

Although a team graphic listed him on the left side, he spent most of the half in a central role, dictating play rather than running at defenders as he did at his peak.

He acknowledged the fans as he left the field at halftime and was replaced by Matteo Maggio for the second half. Simone Rabbi added Ravenna's second goal in the 58th minute.

A long-awaited return

The comeback was months in the making. Ronaldinho signed with Ravenna earlier this year and also became a shareholder in the club, part of an ambitious project led by club president Ignazio Cipriani.

When the move was announced, Ronaldinho summed up his return on social media. "New colours, same smile," he said. "Let the magic begin!"

Cipriani said at the time of the signing that the move was about more than marketing or international exposure. He described Ronaldinho as his childhood idol and said the Brazilian's impact extends well beyond the sport.

According to BBC Sport, Ronaldinho trained with his new teammates only once, on the Saturday before the match.

The occasion drew huge attention. A temporary stand, called the "R10" after Ronaldinho's famous shirt number, was built for the game. At halftime, journalists surrounded him on the field, and he was joined by Dida, his former Brazil and AC Milan teammate.

Chasing a milestone

One goal eluded him on Sunday. Ronaldinho has 299 official career goals and had hoped to reach 300 in a Ravenna shirt. According to Goal, the club had planned for him to take a penalty if Ravenna had been awarded one.

Will he play again?

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the match, Ronaldinho said he was very happy and that the game had passed too quickly, which he said is how soccer has always felt to him.

Asked whether it would be his last appearance, he said he did not know and that it depended on the club president. He said he would come back if Cipriani called on him again and that the club could count on him whenever it needed him.

He added that soccer has been the most wonderful thing in his life.

His deal with Ravenna reportedly centers on selected appearances rather than a full season. Ravenna currently sit second in their Serie C group.

A glittering career

Ronaldinho, born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira in Porto Alegre, Brazil, was known for his dribbling, tricks, free kicks and creative passing. His nickname "O Bruxo" means "The Wizard."

He won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, playing alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo in a famed attacking trio. He also won the Copa América in 1999 and the Confederations Cup in 2005.

At club level, he enjoyed his greatest success at Barcelona. He helped the Spanish club win two La Liga titles and the 2005-06 Champions League. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

He later played for AC Milan, where he won the Serie A title in 2010-11, and returned to Brazil with Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro. At Atlético Mineiro he won the Copa Libertadores in 2013. He also played for Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career.

His last professional appearance came for Fluminense in 2015 before he stepped away from the game.

On Sunday, more than a decade later, Ronaldinho was back. He couldn't find the goal he wanted, but his performance gave a sold-out crowd in Ravenna a glimpse of the magic that once made him the best player in the world.