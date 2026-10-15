MANCHESTER, England — Former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave the Portugal national team camp, calling the move "wrong in every sense."

Ronaldo, 41, walked out during the recent international break after being left on the bench for Portugal's Nations League match against Norway. He later issued a statement apologizing to teammates while accusing coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word and comparing himself to Pelé and Diego Maradona. The statement also outlined points Ronaldo said he had wanted Jesus to address publicly.

Speaking on The United Stand, Rooney said the timing and manner of the departure were poorly handled, noting it occurred on the same day Lionel Messi retired from Argentina's national team.

"My thoughts on Ronaldo is just: 'Why?'" Rooney said. "It was the same day Messi was retiring from Argentina and for him to come out of the Portugal squad in that way, then put that statement out... It's just wrong in every sense."

He added: "To undermine your manager, undermine your teammates the way he has — it was just so wrong. To undermine the Portuguese FA, everything about it was just wrong. From a football point of view, from being a teammate and a manager, it wasn't nice to see."

Rooney, who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2004 to 2009, said every player eventually faces the end of an international career. "It comes to every player. You have to finish international football and unfortunately he's not dealing with it well. It's uncomfortable to see."

He also questioned Ronaldo's reported attempt to influence the coach's public remarks. "You can't tell a manager what he's got to say. That just goes beyond anything I've ever seen."

Ronaldo has said he remains available for future Portugal selection. Neither the Portuguese Football Federation nor Jesus immediately responded to Rooney's comments. Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading scorer with 146 international goals.