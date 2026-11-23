TURIN, Italy — Juventus fans booed their team off at halftime. In the second half, Nick Woltemade came off the bench and Juventus scored four goals in 18 minutes to beat Venezia 4-0 in Serie A on Sunday.

Woltemade, brought on at halftime, scored the opener in the 53rd minute and set up Teun Koopmeiners for the second. Juan Cabal headed in the third, and Randal Kolo Muani converted a penalty for the fourth.

The win eased some of the pressure on coach Luciano Spalletti. The goals didn't fully settle doubts about his team, though.

A flat first half

Juventus did little before the break at the Allianz Stadium. Edon Zhegrova got through on goal in the 25th minute, but Venezia goalkeeper Stankovic saved his shot. It was Juventus' first real chance. Weston McKennie headed wide just before halftime, and fans booed the team off.

Venezia, coached by Davide Nicola, was the livelier side in the first half and made the hosts look uncomfortable.

Spalletti's changes pay off

Spalletti changed his team at halftime. Sarr replaced Douglas Luiz, and Woltemade replaced Kerim Alajbegovic.

The changes took effect within minutes. In the 53rd minute, Mehmet Zeki Çelik crossed from the right to McKennie, whose shot was blocked. Woltemade got to the loose ball before the goalkeeper and scored.

Six minutes later, Koopmeiners won the ball in the attacking half and passed to Woltemade on the left. The German beat his defender and passed back to Koopmeiners, who scored to make it 2-0.

Cabal added the third in the 65th minute, heading in a cross from Zhegrova on the left.

The fourth goal came five minutes later. Kolo Muani was fouled in the penalty area in the 70th minute. Woltemade let him take the kick, and the Frenchman sent Stankovic the wrong way to make it 4-0.

Venezia nearly scored late. In the 77th minute, Fernandez's shot hit the post.

Kolo Muani came off to applause from the fans after another strong game, replaced by Jérémie Boga.

Climbing the table

The win took Juventus to 21 points and sixth place, five points behind fourth-placed Como. Milan has yet to play this round. Venezia stays 19th, in the relegation zone.

Spalletti under the microscope

The win was Spalletti's 600th Serie A match as a coach, making him the sixth person to reach that number. Before the game, he said he was approaching it the same way he did his first. "I am preparing with the same emotion as I did for my first in Serie A," he said.

Juventus came in under pressure. It had won only two of its previous five league games, and speculation has grown that former coach Antonio Conte could return to the club.

Spalletti said before kickoff that the only answer to that talk is winning. "When you manage Juventus, if you don't want all the talk swirling around you, you just have to win matches," he told DAZN. "All of this is quite normal when you reach a level where you're on TV every day."

Asked again about Conte, he kept it short. "I don't want to add anything; I just want to focus on winning today," he said.

He also predicted Venezia would make Juventus work. "We need to keep our balance and be wary of counterattacks, because that's what they rely on," Spalletti said. "Nicola has got them well organised and always finds new solutions."

The first half went much as he warned.

A selection gamble

Spalletti's lineup raised questions. Zhegrova made his first Serie A start, alongside Alajbegovic and Kolo Muani in attack, while Woltemade began on the bench. Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez were both unavailable.

The second half showed what Woltemade brings. Spalletti has praised the German before, calling him physical and technical and saying he can play alongside Kolo Muani.

Venezia's struggles continue

For Venezia, the result was a blow to its fight to stay up. The team has won two of its last five games since Nicola took over, but it is still in the bottom three. It has now lost a match in which it played well for the first half.

Lineups

Juventus (4-3-3): Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Kelly, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic.

Venezia (3-5-2): Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Kike Perez, Sohm, Busio, Haps; Lauberbach, Adams.