MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 12 rebounds against his former team, Jalen Brunson added 21 points and the New York Knicks held off a late rally to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-99 on Thursday night.

The Knicks led by as many as 19 points but had to survive a fourth quarter in which they were outscored 21-12.

Towns, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with Minnesota before he was traded to New York in 2024, went 9 of 20 from the field. He also had four assists and three blocks.

Brunson shot 8 of 20 and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

OG Anunoby scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Landry Shamet added 10 points off the bench on 3-of-4 shooting.

Fast start, nervous finish

New York controlled the first half. The Knicks led 33-26 after the first quarter and outscored Minnesota 32-24 in the second to take a 65-50 lead at halftime.

Minnesota won the third quarter 28-25, cutting the lead to 90-78 entering the fourth. The Timberwolves then held the Knicks to 12 points in the final quarter to make it a one-possession game.

The Knicks made all 11 of their free throws, which proved important in a close finish. New York also had 26 assists on 38 baskets and made 15 of 34 3-pointers.

Kuminga leads Minnesota

Jonathan Kuminga led the Timberwolves with 23 points, going 7 of 13 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. He added three blocks.

Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts. LaMelo Ball had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists but struggled with his shot, going 6 of 21 from the field.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 10 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota had a big edge in transition, outscoring New York 20-3 on fast-break points. The Timberwolves also shot 45.2% from 3-point range, making 14 of 31.

But Minnesota's slow start was too much to overcome. Its biggest lead of the night was five points, early in the game.

Tempers flare

The game featured three technical fouls. Towns was called for one, as was another Knicks player. A Minnesota player and the Timberwolves' coaching staff were each also called for a technical.

Why it matters

The win was a strong road result for the Knicks against a Timberwolves team that has been among the top teams in the Western Conference this season.

Minnesota had won at home on Tuesday, edging Portland 106-105.

Up next

Knicks: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Timberwolves: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.