INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Brice Sensabaugh scored a season-high 40 points, including 25 in the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 132-107 on Tuesday night to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Keyonte George added 30 points and 11 assists for the Jazz, who improved to 2-13 with their first win since beating New Orleans on Oct. 23 in their second game of the season. It was also Utah's first road win of the season after an 0-6 start away from home.

The 12-game losing streak was the fourth-longest in Jazz history.

Sensabaugh takes over

Coming off the bench, Sensabaugh made 16 of 21 shots from the field, including a career-high eight 3-pointers in 11 attempts. He also had 11 rebounds and five assists and finished three points shy of his career high.

He took over in the fourth quarter. With Utah leading just 88-86 entering the period, Sensabaugh hit two 3-pointers in 25 seconds to push the lead to 103-93 with 8:51 left.

The Jazz outscored the Clippers 44-21 in the fourth quarter, using a 16-0 run to break the game open. Utah led by as many as 26 points.

Back-and-forth start

The first three quarters were tight, with 14 lead changes.

Utah led 35-29 after the first quarter, but the Clippers closed the first half with a 13-0 run to take a 62-58 lead at halftime.

The Jazz regained control in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.

Hot shooting

Utah shot 58% from the field and made 20 of 38 3-pointers, or 53%. The Jazz had 35 assists on 49 baskets.

George had another strong all-around game, making 10 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws. He also matched his career high with two blocks. It was his third 30-point game of the season.

Mo Bamba added 15 points and 10 rebounds, making six of his seven shots.

Utah's bench outscored the Clippers' reserves 60-37.

Clippers falter late

Brook Lopez led the Clippers with 23 points, making four 3-pointers. Rui Hachimura scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

Darius Garland scored 20 points and had seven assists but struggled with his shot, going 5 of 15 from the field.

The Clippers shot 43% overall and allowed 132 points to one of the league's struggling teams.

Up next

Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Clippers: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.