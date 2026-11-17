DOHA, Qatar — South Korea will try to end a difficult year on a positive note when it faces Qatar in a friendly on Tuesday, in a match that could decide the future of temporary head coach Robert Moreno.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. local time at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. It is South Korea's final match of 2026 and the second of two November friendlies in Qatar.

Both teams come into the match after disappointing defeats on Friday.

South Korea stung by Saudi loss

South Korea lost 3-2 to Saudi Arabia on Friday in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha. It was the team's first loss to Saudi Arabia in 21 years, snapping a six-match unbeaten run against the Saudis.

It was also the first time since 1984 that South Korea had conceded three goals to Saudi Arabia, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The match was tied 1-1 early in the second half before Saudi Arabia scored twice in three minutes. Mohamed Kanno and Abdulelah Al-Amri put the Saudis ahead 3-1 before Lee Jae-sung pulled a goal back. Oh Hyeon-gyu had scored South Korea's first goal.

Moreno acknowledged afterward that South Korea must improve "in every aspect," according to Yonhap News Agency.

The coach said the team had enough chances to earn at least a draw and expressed disappointment at not delivering a win for fans.

Moreno's six-match test

Moreno, a Spanish coach, was appointed on a short-term deal with his contract running through the end of November.

The Korea Football Association said Moreno could stay on through the 2027 Asian Cup if South Korea played well in his first six matches. Tuesday's game is the sixth.

His record so far is two wins, one draw and two losses. South Korea drew 0-0 with Venezuela and beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in earlier matches under Moreno.

A convincing win over Qatar could strengthen his case. Another poor performance would likely increase calls for a change before the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia next year.

Korean media reported that Moreno said he would give opportunities to new faces in the Qatar match, suggesting changes to the lineup after the Saudi defeat.

Defense will be a focus. South Korea's back line struggled against Saudi Arabia, especially early in the second half.

Son leads the attack

Captain Son Heung-min, now with Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, remains the centerpiece of South Korea's attack. He led the line with Oh Hyeon-gyu against Saudi Arabia but was unable to score.

The squad's other forwards are Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan HD and Oh Se-hun of Shimizu S-Pulse.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, who plays for Turkish club Besiktas, scored against Saudi Arabia and could keep his place.

Qatar under pressure too

Qatar comes into the match after a heavy 3-0 loss to Australia on Friday at the same stadium.

Australia led after just five minutes when Riley McGree intercepted a poor pass from Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada and scored into an empty net. Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda added goals before halftime.

Qatar showed some improvement in the second half but could not find a breakthrough, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The defeat increased pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid manager. Some reports have suggested the South Korea match could be important for his future in the job.

Qatar won the Asian Cup in 2019 and 2023 and will be hoping to defend its title in 2027. The team has struggled for consistency, however, and the Australia loss exposed weaknesses at the back.

Forward Almoez Ali and midfielder Ahmed Fathi are among the experienced players Lopetegui will rely on.

Rankings and history

South Korea is ranked 32nd in the world by FIFA, well ahead of Qatar, which is ranked around 60th.

South Korea will be the favorite on paper, but Qatar has troubled South Korea before, including in Asian Cup meetings, and will have home support in Doha.

Asian Cup preparation

For both teams, the match is part of preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest tournaments on the Asian football calendar.

With this being their last match of the year, both coaches will want to send their teams into 2027 with confidence.

How to watch

In South Korea, the match airs live on KBS2 and MBC and streams on Coupang Play. Kickoff is at 11 p.m. Korean time.

In Qatar, Al Kass holds the broadcast rights.

The match starts at 2 p.m. GMT and 9 a.m. ET.