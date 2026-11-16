MADRID — Spain and England meet Sunday in one of the biggest international games of the year, with first place in their UEFA Nations League group at stake.

The world champions host the Three Lions at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the last game of League A, Group 3. Spain lead the group with 15 points, and England are second with 12. Both have already reached the quarterfinals.

Here is how to watch the match on TV and online around the world.

Kickoff Time

The game kicks off Sunday, Nov. 15, at:

7:45 p.m. GMT in the United Kingdom 8:45 p.m. CET in Spain 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT in the United States 4:45 a.m. KST Monday, Nov. 16, in South Korea 6:45 a.m. AEDT Monday in Sydney and Melbourne 1:15 a.m. IST Monday in India

United Kingdom: Free on ITV1 and ITVX

Viewers in the U.K. can watch for free. ITV1 is showing the game live, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. GMT, 45 minutes before kickoff.

The match is also streaming live on the ITVX website and app, which are free after registration.

United States: Fox Sports, Fubo and ViX

In the U.S., Fox Sports holds the rights to the UEFA Nations League, and the match will air on Fox Sports' networks.

Viewers without cable can stream it on Fubo, which offers a free trial to new users. Fox Sports channels are also carried by live TV services such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Fox's direct streaming service, Fox One, has also carried Nations League games.

Spanish-language coverage is available on ViX.

Spain: RTVE

In Spain, Nations League games have been shown free-to-air on La 1 and streamed on RTVE Play, as the September meeting at Wembley was. Viewers should check local listings to confirm Sunday's broadcast.

Australia and India

In Australia, the match will air on beIN Sports 3 and stream on beIN Sports Connect.

In India, it will be shown on Sony Ten, with streaming on Sony LIV.

South Korea and Other Countries

Viewers in South Korea and other countries should check local sports listings for the rights holder. UEFA's official Nations League broadcaster list shows where the match is available in each territory.

Travelers who usually stream through a service at home may find access blocked abroad because of regional rights restrictions.

What's at Stake

A draw would keep Spain first, so England need a win to finish top. Spain are unbeaten in 43 games and have a perfect record in the group, including a 3-2 comeback win over England at Wembley in September.

England have won four straight games since then, including a 7-0 rout of Croatia and Thursday's 2-1 win over the same opponent, in which captain Harry Kane scored on his record-breaking appearance.

Key Players to Watch

All eyes will be on Spain winger Lamine Yamal, who finished third in last month's Ballon d'Or voting. He missed Thursday's win in Czechia with a knee problem but is expected to be available.

For England, Kane leads the attack alongside Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon. Defenders Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence are available again, giving Thomas Tuchel a full squad.

Coaches Set the Stage

Both coaches have played up the occasion.

"Right now, England-Spain is at the top of world football," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Saturday.

Tuchel said the game was "the biggest test in world football for national teams at the moment because Spain seem unbeatable."

Referee and Venue

French referee Clément Turpin will take charge at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, home of Atlético Madrid, which is expected to be packed for the game.