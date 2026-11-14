SINGAPORE — Substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored in stoppage time to give Japan a dramatic 3-2 win over Brazil in a friendly Saturday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha were then sent off for furious protests over the winning goal.

Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura put Japan 2-0 up inside 19 minutes at Singapore's National Stadium. Vinícius Júnior hit back with two long-range strikes to pull Brazil level, before Sakamoto struck in the first minute of added time to complete a win the Japanese had been chasing since the World Cup.

Revenge for World Cup exit

The match was a rematch of the teams' meeting at this summer's World Cup, when Gabriel Martinelli scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time in Houston to give Brazil a 2-1 win in the round of 32. Japan had led that game before the late collapse ended their run.

Japan have now beaten Ancelotti's Brazil 3-2 twice in just over a year. They also came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in a friendly in Tokyo in October 2025, their first-ever victory over the five-time world champions.

Fast start for Japan

Japan pressed hard from the start and were rewarded in the 15th minute when Kubo opened the scoring. Brazilian players protested that goal too.

Four minutes later, Nakamura doubled the lead, leaving Brazil stunned.

Brazil wanted a penalty in the 43rd minute when Ao Tanaka shoved Raphinha inside the box. VAR upheld the referee's decision not to award one.

Vinícius had already cut the deficit in the 33rd minute with a powerful strike from distance, sending the teams in at 2-1.

Vinícius' stunning equalizer

Brazil pushed hard after the break and drew level in the 75th minute. Vinícius again let fly from just outside the area, and his shot hit both posts before going in.

Brazil then pressed for the winner. Substitute Endrick, who replaced Raphinha in the second half, thought he had won it in the closing stages, but his effort hit the crossbar.

Late drama

Japan made them pay. Sakamoto, who came on for Ritsu Doan in the 72nd minute, struck in the first minute of stoppage time. Japan won the ball in Brazil's half, a shot was blocked, and Sakamoto poked home the rebound from close range.

Brazil were enraged. They said João Gomes had been fouled at the start of the move that led to the goal. According to Brazilian broadcaster Globo, Ancelotti and Raphinha ran onto the field to confront the referee, who sent them both off.

The goal stood. The tension carried on after the final whistle, with Brazilian players and staff surrounding the match officials.

Raphinha, the Barcelona forward who captained Brazil on the trip, had already been substituted when he was shown the red card. The dismissal rules him out of Brazil's next friendly.

Coaches' pre-match words

Before the match, Ancelotti praised Japan and their departing coach, Hajime Moriyasu.

"(Japan) competed really well in the World Cup against us. It was a difficult game," Ancelotti said at a news conference Friday. "It will be a difficult game tomorrow because they are really well-organized in defensive and offensive situations."

He added that Moriyasu "built a strong, really well-organized team. I think he did a really good job and has all the qualities to train and manage anywhere in the world."

Moriyasu said Japan wanted to test themselves against Brazil at full strength. "For us to get stronger, what's important is how we can beat Brazil when they come at us at full strength," he said.

Moriyasu's farewell tour

The win was a fitting send-off for Moriyasu, who is nearing the end of eight years in charge. He is expected to be replaced by Japan's under-23 coach, Go Oiwa, after a friendly against Paraguay in Singapore on Tuesday.

Under Moriyasu, Japan have become one of Asia's strongest teams, known for their intense pressing and organization, and have now beaten Brazil twice.

Youthful Brazil

Ancelotti used the match to look at young players. His 26-man squad for the November games includes 15 players under the age of 23, as Brazil rebuild after a disappointing World Cup that ended in the quarterfinals against Norway.

Brazil's starting lineup included goalkeeper Pedro Morisco, Wesley, Jair Cunha, Gabriel Magalhães, Carlos Augusto, Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimarães, André, Estêvão, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius' two goals were the highlight of a frustrating night for the Selecao.

What's next

Brazil face Singapore for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 17, without Raphinha and possibly with Ancelotti in the stands. Japan play Paraguay in Singapore the same day in Moriyasu's final match in charge.

The National Stadium last hosted these teams in 2014, when Neymar scored all four goals in Brazil's 4-0 win over Japan. This time, the night belonged to Japan.