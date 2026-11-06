Son Heung-min Ranks Second in MLS Jersey Sales for Second Straight Year as Messi Tops List for Fourth Season

SEOUL, South Korea — Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min has finished second in Major League Soccer jersey sales for the second consecutive year, trailing only Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, according to rankings released by the league.

The MLS office released its top 10 jersey sales rankings for 2026 on its official website on Nov. 4, announcing that "Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Son Heung-min led in sales."

The ranking was based on sales figures compiled on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 to Oct. 30. Exact sales figures were not disclosed.

Messi's reign continues

Messi remains the league's top-selling star. He held the No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive season.

Son's star power

The South Korean captain's popularity has been immediate since his arrival in Los Angeles. After moving to LAFC in August 2025, Son's jerseys sold out immediately upon his arrival, establishing him as the team's top star.

He ranked second in jersey sales behind Messi last year and secured the same position again this year.

The achievement underscores Son's global appeal. The former Tottenham Hotspur captain brought a massive international following to MLS, particularly in Asia and among Korean American communities in Southern California.

Full top 10

The rest of the list featured several prominent European imports. Thomas Müller of Vancouver placed third, followed by Robert Lewandowski of Chicago, Antoine Griezmann of Orlando, Cavan Sullivan of Philadelphia, Denis Bouanga of LAFC, Luis Suárez of Inter Miami, Hany Mukhtar of Nashville and Rodrigo De Paul of Inter Miami in fourth through 10th.

LAFC had two players in the top 10, with Son joined by teammate Bouanga. Inter Miami led all clubs with three entries: Messi, Suárez and De Paul.

The inclusion of Philadelphia teenager Cavan Sullivan highlights growing interest in young American talent alongside the league's veteran international stars.

What it means

Jersey sales are a key measure of a player's marketability and of the league's commercial reach. Son's consistent ranking reinforces his status as one of the most valuable signings in MLS history, both on and off the field.