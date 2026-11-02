FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Lionel Messi set up the equalizer and scored the winner in the 83rd minute, rallying Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday night that clinched a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The win lifted Inter Miami (16-6-11) past New England into second place in MLS's Eastern Conference with one game remaining in the regular season.

A season-high crowd of 54,112 at Gillette Stadium, the fourth-largest for a Revolution home game in club history, watched Messi once again deliver in a big moment.

Revolution strike first

New England controlled much of the first half, outshooting Miami 6-3 with five corner kicks, but the match went into halftime scoreless.

The Revolution broke through in the 53rd minute. Daniel Gazdag took passes from defenders Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller and fired a right-footed shot past Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. It was Gazdag's second goal in 11 appearances this season.

The assists were the fifth of the season for Feingold and the ninth for the 18-year-old Miller, both career highs.

Messi changes the game

Miami answered in the 69th minute. Telasco Segovia delivered the ball into the box, and Messi redirected it with a deft backward header into the path of Germán Berterame, who finished to tie the score.

Then Messi took over.

In the 83rd minute, the Argentine star dribbled past defenders outside the box and fired a trademark low, left-footed shot past Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. Segovia helped keep the move alive by shielding a defender and returning the ball to Messi for the finish.

The goal was Messi's 26th of the MLS season.

Late scare

New England nearly salvaged a draw late. A ball that deflected off Miami defender Ian Fray into his own net appeared to have tied the game, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a video review, letting Miami off the hook.

The loss was New England's first in five games.

Coach praises commitment

Miami manager Cristian González, who took over in mid-September, praised his team's resolve.

"It makes me very happy for the players and for the club," González said after the game. He added that the team needed to win and had challenged itself to decide what kind of team it wanted to be.

González became Miami's third head coach of the season, following Javier Mascherano, who left in April, and interim coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Champions Cup berth secured

The victory guaranteed Miami a place in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup, the region's top club competition, which features clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Miami reached the round of 16 of this year's tournament.

Tight race in the East

Sunday's result reshaped the top of the Eastern Conference. Miami leapfrogged New England into second place, setting up a tense finish to the regular season.

The Revolution, who have been one of the conference's best teams this season, still have a chance to reclaim second place in the final round.

Elsewhere, Nashville SC tied Inter Miami's MLS single-season points record with one game to play, putting a historic mark within reach.

Messi's continued brilliance

Messi, 39, has remained Miami's driving force. He has led the team in scoring this season and continues to deliver decisive moments in big games.

New England did well to limit him in the first half, but once Miami found its rhythm after falling behind, Messi's vision and finishing proved the difference.

Up next

Inter Miami: Close the regular season with a chance to lock up second place in the East before the MLS Cup playoffs.

New England Revolution: Look to rebound in their regular-season finale as playoff seeding comes down to the final day.