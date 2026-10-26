FREIBURG, Germany — Bayern Munich head into one of their toughest Bundesliga trips of the season without their coach. Vincent Kompany remains in hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground, and the defending champions visit high-flying SC Freiburg on Sunday.

Kickoff at Europa-Park Stadion is 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PDT). That is 5:30 p.m. local time in Germany and 4:30 p.m. in Britain, both of which turned their clocks back an hour overnight.

How to watch in the United States

Bundesliga broadcast listings show Sunday's match available in the U.S. on:

Telemundo and Peacock , with Spanish-language coverage

, with Spanish-language coverage Fubo, which carries Telemundo and offers a free trial for new subscribers

Some listings also show English-language coverage on USA Network and Fandango platforms. Viewers should check their local listings, because availability can vary by provider and region.

How to watch elsewhere

Broadcasters vary by country. According to match listings:

Germany: DAZN

DAZN United Kingdom: check Bundesliga rights holders' listings before kickoff

check Bundesliga rights holders' listings before kickoff France: beIN Sports

beIN Sports India: ZEE5 streaming

ZEE5 streaming Africa: Canal+ Sport and StarTimes

Viewers outside these markets can check the Bundesliga's official website or app for local broadcasters. Fans should be wary of unofficial streaming sites, which are often illegal and can carry malware.

Kompany in hospital

Kompany, 40, collapsed Friday while watching a training session for Bayern's reserve team and was taken to hospital.

Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sport, said the coach was stable.

"The good news is he's stable," Eberl said. He added that Kompany would remain in hospital "for a few more days" for tests and that the cause was still being investigated.

Eberl said Kompany would be out for a significant period. "We're not talking in terms of days, but weeks. We're all clear on that," he said.

"Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority," Eberl said. "Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs."

The Belgian had been battling a viral infection that began the previous week. Assistant coach Aaron Danks said the illness affected his legs. Kompany stayed seated during Bayern's 6-1 win over RB Leipzig and missed a pre-match news conference last Tuesday to rest. He returned to the dugout for Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League. Afterward, he said he had tried to push through the illness and ignored warning signs from his body.

Danks will lead the team from the sideline Sunday.

"We'll take care of the football for as long as we can," Danks said.

Kompany's former club, Manchester City, sent its support. "Get well soon, Vinny," the club posted on social media.

Freiburg's strong start

Freiburg have been one of the Bundesliga's surprise teams this season. Julian Schuster's side has won four, drawn one and lost one of its first six league games, putting it fourth in the standings with 13 points.

Freiburg briefly led the league before losing 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, their first Bundesliga defeat of the season. They have been strong at home, winning all three league matches at Europa-Park Stadion.

They also lost 3-0 at Monaco in European competition in midweek, so they come into Sunday's match on a two-game losing run.

Japanese forward Yuito Suzuki has been among Freiburg's leading scorers.

Bayern chasing the leaders

Bayern remain unbeaten in the league, with four wins and two draws from six games, for 14 points. That puts them second in the standings.

Borussia Dortmund lead the table with 17 points after playing seven games. A win in Freiburg would move Bayern back within a point of Dortmund, while a loss would leave them in danger of falling further behind.

Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions this season. Their run includes the rout of Leipzig and the draw with Arsenal, in which they were missing several key players.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise have led the attack. Olise has been one of the Bundesliga's top scorers this season.

Kompany has won the Bundesliga twice since joining Bayern from Burnley in 2024. He is seeking a third straight league title.

A tricky trip

Freiburg have historically been a difficult opponent for Bayern despite the gap in resources. The Black Forest club's compact stadium and organized approach have given bigger teams problems over the years.

With Kompany absent, a congested schedule and Freiburg's perfect home record this season, Sunday's match shapes up as a test of Bayern's depth and composure.

Betting markets list Bayern as clear favorites, but some analysts have suggested Freiburg could take at least a point given their home form.

What's next

Bayern face a busy schedule in the coming weeks across the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League, and they will have to manage without their head coach for an extended period. The club has not said whether it will bring in interim help or keep Danks and the existing staff in charge.

Freiburg will look to bounce back from consecutive losses and stay in the race for European qualification places.