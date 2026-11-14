DOHA, Qatar — South Korea faces Saudi Arabia in an international friendly Friday in Doha. Captain Son Heung-min is chasing a national-record 60th international goal, and his team is trying to move past a week of reported dressing-room tension.

The match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium kicks off at 5:30 p.m. local time, which is 2:30 p.m. GMT, 9:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. in Seoul. For fans in eastern Australia, kickoff is 1:30 a.m. Saturday AEDT.

It is the first of two November friendlies for South Korea, which plays Qatar in Doha on Tuesday. Both games are the team's last of 2026.

Where to watch in South Korea

In South Korea, terrestrial broadcaster SBS is showing the match live on television, with coverage starting at 11:10 p.m. KST.

Streaming platform Coupang Play is also showing the match online and on mobile, with a preview show starting at 10:30 p.m., an hour before kickoff. Yoon Jang-hyun is calling the match and former international Lee Keun-ho is providing analysis.

The broadcast plans changed late. TV Chosun, which originally held the rights, pulled out, citing falling viewership and production costs, according to Korean media. The Korea Football Association then reportedly made separate deals with the country's three terrestrial networks. SBS has the Saudi match, while KBS and MBC will show Tuesday's game against Qatar. Coupang Play is streaming both games.

KBS N Sports has scheduled replays of the Saudi match for 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. KST Saturday, according to Korean listings.

Where to watch in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere

In Saudi Arabia, the match is shown on the stc tv app, which holds the rights to the national team's friendly.

Broadcast details for the United States, Britain, Australia and other markets had not been widely confirmed ahead of kickoff. Fans outside South Korea and Saudi Arabia should check local sports listings, the official apps of their regional rights holders and the social media channels of both national federations for official coverage.

Fans are advised to avoid unofficial streaming sites, which can carry malware and scams.

Son chases history

Much of the attention in South Korea is on Son, the 34-year-old Los Angeles FC forward. He has scored 59 international goals, more than anyone in South Korean men's soccer history, and a goal Friday would make him the first South Korean man to reach 60.

Son has captained the national team for more than eight years.

Squad moves past discord reports

The match comes after a week of reports about friction inside the squad.

The reports centred on five senior players: Son and Lee Jae-sung, both born in 1992, and Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom and Kim Min-jae, all born in 1996. Korean media had reported possible national team retirements and communication problems after South Korea's friendly against Uzbekistan on Oct. 6.

On Thursday, the five issued a joint statement through the Korea Football Association, denying any personal conflict or plans to retire from international play.

"We respect and trust each other's roles and responsibilities," the players said.

At a pre-match news conference in Doha on Thursday, Son spoke publicly about the situation for the first time.

"It was a precious opportunity to talk openly and frankly with the players," Son said.

He said the friction "did not stem from personal conflicts with specific players or conflicting interests on a particular issue, but rather from a shared sense of awareness that the national team needed to improve."

"We will repay the fans with better performances," he added.

During training in Doha, Son and Hwang Hee-chan were seen talking together, and Son and Kim trained side by side.

Moreno's future uncertain

The two matches could be the last for interim coach Robert Moreno, whose contract runs out on Nov. 27.

The Korea Football Association had planned to review Moreno's position after six matches: four home friendlies in September and October and the two November away games. But the 2027 Asian Cup has been moved from January to December 2027, which removes the rush to appoint a permanent coach.

Asked about his future at Thursday's news conference, Moreno kept the focus on the match.

"I am trying to focus only on what I can control right now," Moreno said.

South Korea went 2-1-1 in its four home friendlies in September and October. It beat Ecuador 3-0, lost 4-1 to Uruguay, drew 0-0 with Venezuela and beat Uzbekistan 2-0.

Moreno's 26-man squad includes Son, Lee Kang-in of Atletico Madrid, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, Oh Hyeon-gyu of Besiktas and Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan HD. FC Seoul's Son Jeong-beom and Gangwon FC center back Shin Min-ha received their first senior call-ups.

Saudi Arabia's lineup

Saudi Arabia, coached by Georgios Donis, is using the trip as part of a training camp in Qatar that runs through Nov. 17.

The Saudi squad includes goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, defenders Hassan Tambakti and Ali Lajami, midfielders Mohamed Kanno, Musab Aljuwayr and Nasser Al-Dawsari, and forwards Firas Albureikan, Abdullah Alhamdan and Marwan Alsahafi. Saud Abdulhamid, who plays for French club Lens, joined the squad after finishing his club commitments.

Saudi reports said Donis had largely settled on his starting lineup, with five Al Hilal players expected to start. Donis has faced speculation about his own future, which he dismissed in comments to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah.

"The rumours that are released from time to time about my professional future with the Saudi national team do not concern me," Donis said.

The Saudis play Uzbekistan on Nov. 17.

Match moved from Saudi Arabia

The friendly was originally planned for Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the 2027 Asian Cup. Officials moved it to Qatar because of security concerns in the Middle East, according to Korean media.

Head-to-head record

South Korea was ranked 32nd in FIFA's October rankings, and Saudi Arabia was 55th.

The all-time series is level at five wins each and nine draws. South Korea is unbeaten in its last six meetings, with two wins and four draws (shootout wins counted as draws), since a 1-0 loss in August 2005.

The teams' most recent competitive meeting was in the round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Cup, which South Korea won on penalties.