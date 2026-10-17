CANBERRA — The Australian government has elevated its official travel advice for Saudi Arabia to the highest level of "Do not travel," urging citizens to cancel or postpone all planned trips to the kingdom and warning those already there to leave while commercial options remain available or prepare to shelter in place amid escalating regional conflict.

The updated advice, published on the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Smartraveller website on 17 October 2026, follows a series of attacks claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. A major strike last Saturday killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300, marking the deadliest attack inside Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. A second strike earlier this week killed one person and injured 11 others, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities.

"Australians should postpone any planned travel to Saudi Arabia, including for religious purposes," the Smartraveller update states. The advice explicitly covers King Khalid International Airport, which travellers are told to avoid entirely. Officials also recommend extreme caution at any other Saudi airports. Critically, the "do not travel" designation applies to transit as well: passengers should not use Saudi airports as stopovers.

Air travel across the kingdom has been significantly disrupted. Regular airspace closures, flight cancellations and delays have become common. The Houthis have publicly threatened further attacks on Saudi airports and airspace, heightening uncertainty for airlines and passengers. Travellers who still decide to fly despite the warning are instructed to reconfirm their flights with the airline before leaving for the airport and to minimise the time spent in terminal areas.

For Australians currently in Saudi Arabia who wish to depart, the government advises acting quickly while commercial flights are still operating. Where flying is not feasible or safe, officials suggest considering overland options such as private car, train or bus services to alternative aviation hubs in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates or Doha in Qatar. Travel advice for both the UAE and Qatar currently stands at Level 2 — "Exercise a high degree of caution" — reflecting ongoing regional tensions and the threat of terrorism, though conditions there are assessed as more stable than in Saudi Arabia.

Those who choose to remain in Saudi Arabia, or who are unable to leave immediately, have been told to prepare to shelter in place at short notice. The government recommends ensuring adequate supplies of food, water, medication and other essentials. In the event of a strike or air-raid warning, people should move to a substantial building, stay away from windows, and remain aware of the danger posed by falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones.

"Security conditions can deteriorate quickly, and travel advice levels may change at short notice," the Smartraveller notice warns. "Military strikes and reprisal attacks have occurred across parts of the Middle East region and tensions remain elevated."

The British Foreign Office has issued a parallel warning advising against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia, underscoring the shared concern among Western governments about the deteriorating security environment.

The latest escalation forms part of a broader pattern of heightened conflict involving the Houthis and a Saudi-led military coalition. The group has repeatedly targeted Saudi infrastructure, and recent statements suggest further attacks are possible. Australian officials note that the situation remains unpredictable and that advice may be revised with little warning.

Australians in the region are strongly encouraged to monitor local media, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and airport staff, and maintain contact with family members and the nearest Australian embassy or consulate. Consular assistance remains available for those requiring emergency support.

The travel warning is expected to affect a range of travellers, including those planning pilgrimages, business visits and transit passengers using Riyadh as a connecting point between Australia, Europe, Africa and Asia. Airlines operating through the region have already experienced schedule changes, and further disruptions are considered likely while the security situation remains volatile.

Officials emphasise that the primary responsibility for personal safety rests with individual travellers. Anyone who elects to travel or remain in Saudi Arabia despite the formal advice does so at their own risk and should fully understand the potential dangers.

As the conflict continues, the Australian government has reiterated that the safety of its citizens is the top priority. Further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

Travellers are advised to check the Smartraveller website regularly and subscribe to alerts for the latest information before making any decisions about travel to or through the Middle East.