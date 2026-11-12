Middle East Airport Status Today: Dubai, Doha Open as Riyadh Limps Back and Airlines Extend Saudi Flight Cuts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Most of the Middle East's biggest airports are open and handling flights, but travelers face cancellations, rerouted services and extended airline suspensions. The war involving Iran continues to disrupt air travel across the region.

Saudi Arabia remains the most affected country, after Houthi attacks forced the closure of Riyadh's main airport last month. Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam remain heavily disrupted.

Here is the latest status of 10 major airports in the region:

1. Dubai International Airport (DXB), United Arab Emirates — Open

Dubai, one of the world's busiest international hubs, is operating, with Emirates and flydubai running flights. Emirates has cancelled several Nov. 11 services to Riyadh and Dammam, along with one flight to Jeddah. Dubai-Tel Aviv flights remain suspended.

British Airways resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on Nov. 3. Lufthansa plans to restart Frankfurt and Munich service to Dubai on Nov. 25, and SWISS will restore daily Zurich-Dubai flights the same day. Singapore Airlines has suspended Dubai flights until Feb. 28, 2027.

2. Hamad International Airport (DOH), Doha, Qatar — Open

Doha is operating, but its airspace is partially closed. Traffic is limited to published routes and entry and exit points, and all flights operate through dedicated corridors coordinated with Qatar's civil aviation authority. Finnair has extended its suspension of Doha flights until March 27, 2027.

3. Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Open

Abu Dhabi's main airport continues to handle flights. Etihad has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through Nov. 19, though selected Jeddah services have resumed. Etihad continues to fly between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

4. King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — Open

Jeddah continues to operate scheduled international passenger flights, though some services from the UAE have been cancelled. Eurowings is scheduled to resume flights to Jeddah on Nov. 12.

5. King Khalid International Airport (RUH), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Partially open

Riyadh's airport was shut down on Oct. 10 after being hit multiple times by Yemen's Houthi rebels. It announced a partial reopening as of Oct. 23 for domestic flights and some international flights operated by national carriers, according to the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Some flights normally based in Riyadh are operating from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. Air France has suspended Riyadh flights through Dec. 12, and KLM has cancelled Riyadh and Dammam flights through Nov. 27.

6. Kuwait International Airport (KWI) — Open

Kuwait's airport remains operational, according to the U.S. Embassy.

7. Bahrain International Airport (BAH) — Open

Bahrain's airport remains operational. The King Fahd Causeway linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia is also open.

8. Muscat International Airport (MCT), Oman — Open

Oman's main airport is operating normally, the U.S. Embassy said.

9. Queen Alia International Airport (AMM), Amman, Jordan — Open

Amman's airport remains operational.

10. Ben Gurion Airport (TLV), Tel Aviv, Israel — Open with disruptions

Ben Gurion is operating, but several airlines have suspended flights. flydubai has suspended Dubai-Tel Aviv flights through at least late November. Israeli aviation officials have prepared plans to close the airport for up to 12 hours if fighting with Iran resumes.

Airspace warnings

Even where airports are open, many flights are taking longer routes. European aviation regulators recommend that airlines avoid Iran's airspace entirely. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's bulletin for Saudi airspace advises avoiding parts of the Jeddah flight region and remains valid through Nov. 16.

Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended.

Wider impact

Insurer Allianz Trade estimates the war has caused more than $200 billion in physical damage across Gulf countries. It projects cumulative economic losses for Gulf states of up to $790 billion by 2030.

Travelers should check their flight status directly with their airline before going to the airport, as schedules are changing at short notice.