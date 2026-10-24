DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Most of the Middle East's biggest airports were open Saturday, but travel across the region remains heavily disrupted. Saudi Arabia's capital has borne the brunt of attacks on civilian aviation, and airlines are cancelling flights to several Saudi cities for weeks.

The disruption stems from the war that began Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi airports this month have added a new layer of risk. European aviation regulators continue to advise airlines to avoid large parts of the region's airspace.

Here is the latest status of 10 of the region's major airports, based on airport, airline and regulator notices. Conditions can change within hours, and travelers should confirm flights directly with their airlines.

1. King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh (RUH) — Restricted

Riyadh's main airport has been the hardest hit. Houthi attacks on the airport this month killed and injured people and forced Saudi authorities to suspend operations. Al Jazeera reported that one attack left 12 dead and about 300 wounded, and that a later strike killed one person and injured 11.

The airport reopened Oct. 18, but a notice to airmen requires prior permission from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation for arrivals and departures. Many carriers have not returned. Cancellations reported this week include:

Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad: Riyadh service suspended for days or weeks KLM: through Oct. 31 British Airways: through Nov. 3 Lufthansa: no return until the airport fully reopens Cathay Pacific: through Jan. 31, 2027

Saudi air defenses intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Riyadh on Saturday, Gulf News reported.

2. King Fahd International Airport, Dammam (DMM) — Open with disruptions

Dammam's airport was targeted on Oct. 11 and again on Oct. 22, when an attack killed an Indian national and injured two others. It has since reopened. Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, flydubai and KLM are among the airlines that have cancelled Dammam flights, some through the end of the month.

3. King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah (JED) — Open with disruptions

Jeddah remains open, with occasional cancellations. Qatar Airways has cut its Jeddah service from seven to four daily flights. Etihad has cancelled several Jeddah flights through Nov. 5, and Emirates listed multiple Jeddah cancellations Saturday.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, advises airlines to avoid two parts of the Jeddah flight information region at all altitudes. The guidance is valid through Nov. 16.

4. Dubai International Airport (DXB) — Open

Dubai International, the world's busiest airport for international travel, is open around the clock. Emirates and flydubai continue to operate, though flydubai has cancelled flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha through Oct. 29.

Some foreign airlines have suspended Dubai service, but others are returning. Gulf News reported that up to 36 weekly Dubai-Europe flights are set to resume from late October through December, with Athens and Manila service being restored. Flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv remain disrupted after a Sept. 30 security incident on a flydubai flight.

UAE airspace is open to commercial flights. EASA advises against flying over Gulf waters except for arrivals and departures.

5. Hamad International Airport, Doha (DOH) — Open

Qatar Airways is operating its global network from Doha, except to Riyadh and Dammam. EASA's Gulf airspace bulletin is not a closure of Doha's airport, though some flights may be rerouted and take longer.

6. Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) — Open

Abu Dhabi's airport is operating. Etihad Airways has cancelled all Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam, and some Jeddah flights, through Nov. 5. The airline said the situation was fluid. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has also cancelled a number of regional flights.

7. Kuwait International Airport (KWI) — Open with restrictions

Kuwait's airport is handling passenger flights from Terminals 4 and 5 on reduced schedules, and Terminal 1 remains closed, according to the latest available update. Kuwait's aviation authority said transit operations remain suspended until further notice. A notice valid through Nov. 2 limits Kuwaiti airspace to flights arriving or departing the country, with prior approval. Overflights are not allowed. Kuwait Airways has cancelled Riyadh flights until that airport reopens.

8. Bahrain International Airport (BAH) — Open

No closure of Bahrain's airport has been reported. EASA's bulletin advises airlines to avoid Gulf waters over Bahrain except for arrivals and departures. Bahrain's national carrier, Gulf Air, has cancelled Riyadh flights until that airport reopens.

9. Muscat International Airport (MCT) — Open

Oman's main airport was open in the most recent available update. Oman Air is operating, though schedules vary by route. Budget carrier SalamAir launched direct flights from Muscat to Erbil, Iraq, and Damascus, Syria, this week.

10. Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv (TLV) — Open

Israel's main airport has operated normally since April, after a ceasefire, according to the latest available updates. Israeli airlines and many foreign carriers, including Delta, United, Lufthansa and Air France, are flying. British Airways, Brussels Airlines, TAP Air Portugal and SAS are scheduled to return in late October. flydubai, Air Canada, American Airlines, Ryanair and EasyJet remain suspended.

Airspace remains the bigger obstacle

Even where airports are open, many flights are taking longer routes. EASA advises airlines not to fly in Iranian airspace at all altitudes. Its bulletins covering Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, the Gulf and Saudi Arabia run through Nov. 16.

Airlines are largely using a southern corridor over Egypt, the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia, or a northern corridor through the Caucasus and Central Asia. The new Saudi advisory adds pressure to the southern route.

Government warnings

The U.S. State Department has ordered non-emergency staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia. Italy has advised its citizens against all travel to Saudi Arabia and told them to avoid Saudi airports.

Airlines warn that an airport reopening does not automatically end their own suspensions. Passengers with tickets to or through the region should check their airline's website or app before traveling.