Middle East Airport Status: Dubai and Doha Stay Open but Saudi Flights Cut and Airlines Extend Suspensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Middle East's major airports remain open, but travelers face cancellations, rerouted flights and extended airline suspensions as regional tensions continue.

Major gateway airports including Dubai International, Hamad International in Doha and King Abdulaziz International in Jeddah continue to operate scheduled international passenger flights.

Doha operating through corridors

Doha airspace is partially closed, with traffic limited to published routes and entry and exit points, and all flights to and from Doha operating through dedicated corridors coordinated with Qatar's civil aviation authority.

Saudi flights disrupted

Saudi routes face the most disruption. On Nov. 8, Emirates cancelled Dubai-Dammam flights EK823, EK827 and EK821 and the return flights EK824, EK828 and EK822, and also cancelled Dubai-Jeddah flight EK801.

Etihad has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam through Nov. 19.

flydubai is gradually restoring Saudi flights, with services operating to Jeddah, Madinah, Tabuk and Ha'il.

Airlines returning, others extending

Some major carriers are resuming service to Dubai. British Airways resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on Nov. 3, Lufthansa plans to restart Frankfurt and Munich service on Nov. 25, and SWISS will restore daily Zurich-Dubai flights on Nov. 25.

Others are holding off. Singapore Airlines has suspended its Dubai flights until Feb. 28, 2027. Air France suspended Dubai flights through Nov. 7 and Riyadh flights through Dec. 12.

Israel routes

flydubai's Dubai-Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November, and Emirates' Dubai-Tel Aviv flights are also suspended, while Etihad continues direct Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv service.

Airspace warnings

European aviation regulators recommend total operational avoidance of Iran's airspace.

Travelers are urged to check flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules continue to change at short notice.