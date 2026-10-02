DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai International Airport is open and operating on Thursday, Oct. 1, but travelers are facing another day of delays and cancellations, as flydubai suspends flights to Israel following a violent incident aboard one of its planes and several international airlines keep their Dubai routes on hold.

Flights were departing and arriving at the airport, one of the world's busiest for international passengers, but disruptions were reported at Dubai International, known as DXB, as well as at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning, according to Gulf News.

Travelers are being urged to check the status of their specific flights with their airlines before heading to the airport.

flydubai suspends Israel flights

The latest disruption follows an incident Wednesday aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a struggle broke out in the cockpit. Israeli officials said one pilot stabbed the other and appeared to try to crash the plane. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and all passengers were reported safe. Both pilots were injured and taken to the hospital.

flydubai has since suspended its flights to and from Israel. Emirates also suspended its codeshare flights operated by flydubai to Tel Aviv following the incident.

The airline has said the cause of the incident remains under investigation. "At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation," a flydubai spokesperson said.

Israel's transportation minister also called for a halt to all flydubai flights into and out of the country.

The Dubai-Tel Aviv route has been popular with Israeli travelers since Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized relations in 2020.

Foreign airlines keep Dubai routes suspended

Beyond the flydubai incident, many international carriers continue to suspend or limit service to Dubai amid ongoing security concerns in the region linked to the war involving Iran, which began in February.

According to schedule updates reported by Gulf News and other outlets:

Air France has suspended Dubai and Riyadh flights until Oct. 24.

KLM has suspended Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights until Oct. 24.

Singapore Airlines has suspended Dubai flights until Oct. 24.

ITA Airways has suspended Dubai flights until Oct. 24.

Wizz Air has suspended Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights until Oct. 24.

Lufthansa Group expects to gradually resume Dubai services from Oct. 25.

British Airways plans to resume Dubai flights on Nov. 3, initially with one daily service.

Cathay Pacific has canceled Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights through Jan. 31, 2027.

Air Canada has suspended Dubai and Tel Aviv flights until March 2027.

Finnair has suspended Dubai and Doha flights until March 27, 2027.

Korean Air's Incheon-Dubai service remains suspended until further notice.

Virgin Atlantic's Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027.

Suspension dates are subject to change, and travelers booked on affected airlines should contact their carriers directly for rebooking or refund options.

Delays in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

The disruptions extended beyond Dubai. Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi reported minor delays on several international services Thursday, including flights to Calicut, Delhi, Charlotte, Tbilisi and Vienna.

In Sharjah, Air Arabia canceled some regional flights, including services between Sharjah and Bahrain, according to Gulf News.

Emirates and flydubai continue to fly

Dubai's two home carriers, Emirates and flydubai, continue to operate from DXB, though flydubai has been flying a reduced schedule on some routes in recent weeks. Emirates operates primarily from Terminal 3, while flydubai uses Terminal 2 and parts of Terminal 3.

Dubai World Central, also known as Al Maktoum International Airport, has also been handling flights.

Regional tensions remain a factor

Dubai's airports faced temporary suspensions earlier this year as the conflict in the region led to airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East. Operations have since largely resumed, but airlines and aviation authorities continue to monitor security conditions closely.

Some international aviation advisories have recommended that airlines avoid certain Persian Gulf airspace except where necessary for arrivals and departures, which can lead to rerouting and longer flight times.

The flydubai incident has added a new layer of concern, prompting increased security measures. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered heightened security on both Israeli and foreign carriers flying to Israel following the incident.

What travelers should do

Travelers flying to, from or through Dubai are advised to:

Check flight status before leaving for the airport, using the airline's website or app or Dubai Airports' official flight information service.

Confirm bookings on international carriers that have suspended service, as flights may have been canceled or rescheduled.

Allow extra time at the airport in case of delays or increased security screening.

Monitor travel advisories from their governments, as guidance may change quickly depending on regional developments.

Passengers booked on flydubai or Emirates codeshare flights to Israel should contact the airlines for options, including refunds or rebooking.

Dubai International Airport is open Thursday, and flights are operating across its terminals. However, travelers should expect possible delays and cancellations, particularly on routes to Israel and on international carriers that have suspended service to the UAE, and should verify their flight details before traveling.