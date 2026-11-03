DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Air travel across the Middle East remains disrupted as the war involving Iran continues. Flight-tracking data shows hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations at the region's busiest airports, with Saudi Arabia the most affected.

Airports across the region recorded 775 delays and 108 cancellations on Monday, according to a FlightAware-based tally compiled by Travel and Tour World. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman all reported operational problems.

Most major hubs remain open but are operating under restrictions, regulatory advisories or reduced airline schedules. Here is the status of 10 of the region's most important airports.

1. Dubai International Airport (UAE)

Dubai, one of the world's busiest international hubs, remains open, with Emirates and flydubai operating flights. It recorded 181 delays and three cancellations on Monday, the most delays of any airport in the data. Emirates has cancelled flights linking Dubai with Riyadh and Dammam, along with some Jeddah flights.

2. King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Jeddah remains open but has had the most cancellations in the region, with 96 delays and 37 cancellations. Etihad has suspended some Jeddah flights through Nov. 5. British Airways has permanently ended its Jeddah service.

3. King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)

Riyadh's main airport is operating under restrictions after attacks in October. Aircraft movements require prior permission from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation. The airport recorded 12 delays and 33 cancellations, a high share of cancelled flights. Air India, IndiGo, KLM and Etihad have suspended Riyadh service.

4. Hamad International Airport, Doha (Qatar)

Qatar's airspace is open and flights are operating, although schedules and routes may change. Several European carriers have reduced service. Finnair has extended its suspension of Doha flights until March 27, 2027, and British Airways has cut the number of flights on its Doha route.

5. Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Abu Dhabi's main airport continues to handle flights. Etihad passengers are advised to check the airline's flight status for cancellations and rebooking options. Wizz Air has cancelled all Abu Dhabi and Dubai flights for the winter season.

6. King Fahd International Airport, Dammam (Saudi Arabia)

Dammam was hit in an attack on Oct. 21. Operations have resumed, but several foreign airlines have not restored their normal schedules. The airport recorded 32 delays and seven cancellations.

7. Bahrain International Airport

Bahrain recorded 30 delays and nine cancellations. Emirates has partly resumed its Dubai-Bahrain service with one flight a day.

8. Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait's main airport reported seven delays and five cancellations. Emirates' Dubai-Kuwait flights remain fully suspended.

9. Muscat International Airport (Oman)

Muscat had relatively few cancellations, with 30 delays and one cancellation.

10. Queen Alia International Airport, Amman (Jordan)

Jordan's main airport reported 20 delays and one cancellation.

Outside the Gulf, Cairo International Airport recorded 80 delays and two cancellations, and Istanbul Airport reported 109 delays and one cancellation. The figures show the knock-on effects for major transfer hubs.

Saudi Arabia hardest hit

Saudi Arabia accounted for most of the cancellations. Five Saudi airports together reported 176 delays and 83 cancellations. Abha Regional Airport is closed overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Nov. 5, which limits when flights can operate. Medina's airport reported 29 delays and three cancellations.

Saudi carriers were among the hardest hit. Saudia cancelled 22 flights and delayed 46. Budget carrier flyadeal cancelled 16 flights, about 9% of its tracked schedule. Air Arabia had the most delays of any carrier listed, with 61 flights, or 28% of its schedule, running late.

The disruption in the kingdom follows a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi military sites, oil facilities and transport infrastructure as fighting in Yemen has intensified.

Safety advisories still in force

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency continues to issue conflict-zone guidance for the region. Its Saudi advisory, revised Oct. 9, recommends that airlines avoid parts of the Jeddah flight information region and use caution elsewhere. A separate advisory covers parts of the airspace over Gulf waters. Both advisories are valid until Nov. 16, subject to review.

The advisories can force airlines onto longer routes and add time to journeys. They do not mean the region's airports are closed.

International airlines extend suspensions

Several foreign airlines have pushed back plans to return to the region. Singapore Airlines extended its Dubai suspension until Feb. 28, 2027, and Lufthansa postponed its return to Nov. 25. KLM has suspended Dubai flights until March 27, 2027. British Airways is scheduled to resume Dubai flights on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Air Canada, KLM, British Airways and Finnair are among the international airlines that have extended suspensions in the region.

Advice for travelers

Aviation authorities and airlines advise passengers flying through the Middle East to confirm their flight status directly with their airline before going to the airport. Travelers whose flights are cancelled should ask their airline about rebooking or refunds and keep receipts in case they need to file insurance or reimbursement claims. Passengers with connections through Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh or Istanbul should check their full itinerary.

Airline schedules are expected to keep changing as security conditions develop. The outcome of U.S.-Iran peace talks and any military action after Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections could affect the next round of airline decisions.