DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Most of the Middle East's busiest airports remained open on Wednesday, Nov. 18. However, some major hubs reported delays and cancellations, and airlines extended flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia as attacks across the Gulf continued.

The disruptions come more than eight months into the war involving Iran, which has repeatedly closed airspace, forced airlines to reroute flights and left travelers facing short-notice schedule changes.

Below is the status of the region's 10 largest airports as of Wednesday morning, based on airport-monitoring data, airline notices and official advisories.

1. Dubai International (DXB), UAE — Open

Dubai International, the world's busiest airport for international travel, was operating normally on Wednesday morning, with no significant delay or cancellation signals detected by monitoring site 8hubs.

Emirates and flydubai continue to operate, though some Gulf carriers have cut flights to Saudi Arabia. KLM has suspended Amsterdam–Dubai flights for the winter season through March 27, 2027, and Singapore Airlines has suspended Dubai services until Feb. 28, 2027.

2. Istanbul Airport (IST), Turkey — Open

Turkish airspace remains open, and Istanbul Airport continues to serve as a major alternative transfer hub for travelers avoiding Gulf routes. Real-time disruption data for the airport was not available.

3. Hamad International, Doha (DOH), Qatar — Open, minor disruption

Doha's airport was operating with minor disruption, according to monitoring data, which showed a small number of delays and one cancellation.

Qatar Airways resumed daily flights to Riyadh on Nov. 13 and Dammam on Nov. 14. Finnair has extended its Doha suspension to March 27, 2027.

4. King Khalid International, Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia — Partially open, moderate disruption

Riyadh remains one of the region's most disrupted airports. It was shut on Oct. 10 after being hit multiple times by Yemen's Houthi rebels and has only partially reopened.

Monitoring data showed 21 delay signals and four cancellations on Wednesday morning.

Many airlines continue to avoid Riyadh. Etihad has extended its suspension of Riyadh and Dammam flights until Nov. 30, according to Gulf News. Air France has paused Riyadh flights until Dec. 12, and KLM has cancelled Riyadh and Dammam flights through Dec. 27.

5. King Abdulaziz International, Jeddah (JED), Saudi Arabia — Open

Jeddah was operating normally, with no significant disruption detected. Some carriers have resumed Jeddah flights even as they keep Riyadh services suspended.

6. Zayed International, Abu Dhabi (AUH), UAE — Open, delays reported

Abu Dhabi's airport remains open, and Etihad Airways continues to operate flights across its network. However, monitoring site 8hubs flagged severe disruption based on 36 delay signals on Wednesday morning, though no cancellations were detected.

7. Tehran Imam Khomeini International (IKA), Iran — Airspace closed

Iranian airspace remains closed to civil aviation, according to airspace monitors, and European regulators advise airlines to avoid Iran entirely. Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended.

8. Ben Gurion, Tel Aviv (TLV), Israel — Open

Tel Aviv's airport was operating normally on Wednesday morning, according to monitoring data. However, Israeli airspace is under reduced operations, and some foreign airlines have cut services. KLM has resumed Tel Aviv flights with an overnight crew stop in Cyprus.

9. Kuwait International (KWI) — Open, disrupted

Kuwait's airport remains open, but monitoring data flagged severe disruption, with two delay signals and two cancellations reported. Kuwaiti airspace has reopened to overflights, allowing some airlines to use a central route over the region.

10. Cairo International (CAI), Egypt — Open, moderate disruption

Cairo was operating with moderate disruption, showing 13 delay signals and three cancellations on Wednesday morning.

Other hubs

Bahrain International and Muscat International in Oman were operating normally. Queen Alia International in Amman, Jordan, showed minor disruption.

Advice for travelers

Airlines are changing schedules at short notice. Travelers should confirm flight status directly with their airline before going to the airport and check whether they are eligible for rebooking or refunds on cancelled flights.