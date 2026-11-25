DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Most of the Middle East's major airports remain open, but travelers face airline suspensions, reduced schedules and delays as regional conflict continues to disrupt air travel. Below is the latest status of 10 major hubs, based on the most recent airline notices and airport tracking.

1. Dubai International (DXB) — Open

Dubai is operating, with Emirates and flydubai running flights. Several European carriers are returning. Lufthansa will resume Munich–Dubai flights with five weekly services on Nov. 25, and Eurowings will restart daily Berlin–Dubai flights.

Other suspensions remain. KLM's Amsterdam–Dubai route is suspended until March 27, 2027, and Singapore Airlines extended its Dubai suspension to Feb. 28, 2027. Lufthansa's Frankfurt–Dubai flights, plus Austrian, Swiss and ITA Airways Dubai services, remain suspended through the end of the 2026/27 winter season.

2. Istanbul Airport (IST) — Open

Istanbul is operating normally, and travelers rerouting around disrupted Gulf airports are increasingly using it.

3. Hamad International, Doha (DOH) — Open, minor disruption

Qatar Airways resumed flights to Riyadh on Nov. 13 and Dammam on Nov. 14. Finnair has suspended Doha flights until March 27, 2027.

4. King Khalid International, Riyadh (RUH) — Partially open

Riyadh is still recovering from an attack. The airport shut on Oct. 10 after a Houthi attack that killed 13 people. Terminals 1 and 2 reopened on Oct. 25, while the damaged Terminal 3 remains out of service. Yemen's Houthis have warned airlines that the airport is a "military target."

Airline cuts continue. Etihad extended cancellations on its Abu Dhabi–Riyadh and Abu Dhabi–Dammam routes to Nov. 30. Air France paused Riyadh flights until Jan. 3, 2027, and KLM through Dec. 27.

5. King Abdulaziz International, Jeddah (JED) — Open

Jeddah is open, though British Airways has permanently suspended its Jeddah flights.

6. Zayed International, Abu Dhabi (AUH) — Open, delays

Recent tracking showed 36 delayed flights, and British Airways' Abu Dhabi service remains suspended. Etihad says the situation is fluid and further changes are possible.

7. Imam Khomeini International, Tehran (IKA) — Closed

The airport is closed to commercial flights, with Iranian airspace shut to commercial traffic.

8. Ben Gurion, Tel Aviv (TLV) — Open, reduced schedules

Air France and Lufthansa have resumed flights, though some routes run at lower frequency.

9. Kuwait International (KWI) — Open, disrupted

Some services have been cut, and Emirates' Dubai–Kuwait route is fully suspended.

10. Cairo International (CAI) — Open, moderate disruption

Recent tracking showed 13 delays and three cancellations.

Other hubs

Bahrain International and Muscat International are reported to be operating normally.

Advice for travelers

Travel experts and airlines urge passengers to check flight status directly with their carrier before heading to the airport, as schedules can change quickly. Travelers should also check government travel advisories and their insurance coverage, since some policies exclude conflict-related disruptions.