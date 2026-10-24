LONDON — Arsenal host Everton at Emirates Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League match that carries implications for the top of the table and the mid-table race, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. local time, or 10 a.m. Eastern. The fixture falls under the traditional 3 p.m. blackout in the United Kingdom, meaning it will not be shown live on domestic television or legal streaming platforms there, but it is available to viewers in the United States and other markets.

In the United States, the match airs on USA Network, with additional Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Universo. Streaming options include fuboTV, Hulu, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Canadian viewers can access the game via Fubo. Broadcasters in other territories include beIN Sports in the Middle East and North Africa, SuperSport in sub-Saharan Africa, and various Sky, Canal+ and local partners across Europe and Asia. In the United Kingdom, fans can follow live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live or via the official Arsenal app for members. Highlights will be available later on Match of the Day and official club channels.

Arsenal enter the contest as reigning Premier League champions and strong home performers this season, having won all four of their league matches at Emirates Stadium. They returned midweek from a Champions League draw at Bayern Munich, a result that kept them in contention but cost them the services of Bukayo Saka. The England international limped off early after picking up a quad injury and is expected to miss significant time. Manager Mikel Arteta said further scans were needed to determine the full extent. "He's got another MRI this afternoon because he had quite a lot of fluid in the area so it was difficult to understand the extent of the injury, but we'll know more probably tomorrow," Arteta said Friday. He added that signs such as difficulty walking without pain were "not good signs."

With Saka unavailable and Christos Tzolis still recovering from a hamstring issue, Arteta is expected to turn to Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze in wide areas. Eze scored after entering as a substitute in Munich. William Saliba is working his way back from a back problem, while Piero Hincapié has returned to light training and could feature in the squad. Arteta noted the compressed schedule of three games in six days and the physical demands on the squad. "The demands that go into the players are immense with club and international competitions, and the time between games are getting narrower," he said.

Everton arrive under manager David Moyes looking to rebound from a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea that ended an eight-match unbeaten run to start the season. The Toffees sit in the upper half of the table and will look to capitalize on Arsenal's midweek travel. Moyes, who once managed Arteta during the Spaniard's playing days at Everton, acknowledged the challenge. "We're looking forward to it. They've had a game in midweek. We have to try to maybe capitalise on their extra game in midweek," Moyes said. "Arsenal have so many different tools, so we're fully aware of what we're up against."

Arteta, for his part, spoke warmly of his former manager. "He's certainly someone that I think we all look up to. Not only for his longevity, but I think what he represents for the game, what he represents for the Premier League, and his trajectory," Arteta said. "For me especially, because I know the man behind the coach, which is the most important thing, and then I really know as well the coach, and he's a superb coach." He also warned that Everton would present multiple threats. "There are a lot, because I know David so well and how he sets the team, the quality they have in their organisation and individually," Arteta said. "It's no coincidence they didn't lose before their last game."

Moyes reflected on Arteta's development and the criticism the Arsenal manager faced early in his tenure. "I remember listening and hearing people talk about what he hadn't done. I'm saying: 'what a load of rubbish,'" Moyes said. "He won the FA Cup at the end of the first year and folks were saying: 'he's not won anything.' He's now right up there, winning the Premier League." He also pondered what Arteta may have absorbed from their time together. "I always look and I think: 'Mikel has had Pep, what would he take from me?' I don't really know. But I think he might take from me a little bit of the other side," Moyes said, referring to standards, culture and player management.

Everton's squad is relatively healthy. Christian Nørgaard made his debut against Chelsea after recovering from a groin injury and is expected to be involved. Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, could see a more central role, according to Moyes. "I think we've got a big consideration of moving Jack more to a role inside," he said. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defenders such as Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski form the core of a side known for organization.

The match represents a meeting between the defending champions and a side that has shown resilience under Moyes this season. Arsenal's home record and depth will be tested without Saka, while Everton will seek to disrupt the rhythm of a team that has been difficult to break down at Emirates. With both managers emphasizing preparation and respect for the opponent, the contest is expected to be competitive rather than one-sided.

Viewers outside the United Kingdom have multiple options to watch live, while those in Britain will rely on radio or delayed highlights. The result will shape the early-season table as both clubs navigate a demanding run of fixtures.