SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton and Derby County are under way at St. Mary's Stadium in the English Championship, and fans can watch live on TV and streaming services in several countries.

The match kicked off at 12:30 p.m. GMT, or 7:30 a.m. Eastern time in the United States, on Saturday, Nov. 21. The game was scoreless in the opening stages, with Southampton pressing for an early breakthrough.

Here is where to watch the game live, depending on where you are.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the match is shown live on Sky Sports+, Sky's streaming-focused channel that carries hundreds of English Football League games each season.

Sky customers can watch through the Sky Sports app on phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs. Viewers without a Sky subscription can access Sky Sports+ through Sky's contract-free streaming options.

Sky Sports holds the rights to the English Football League, including the Championship, and broadcasts more than 1,000 live EFL matches each season across its channels.

Sky said highlights would be published across its digital platforms shortly after the final whistle.

United States

In the United States, the match is streaming live on Paramount+, which holds U.S. rights to the English Football League. Paramount+ requires a subscription.

Several other Championship games kicking off at the same time are also available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Scandinavia

In Denmark, Sweden and Norway, the match is available on Viaplay. It is also listed on V Sport Football and TV 2 Play.

Other regions

Fans in other countries should check their local broadcasters, as Championship rights vary widely by region. Many international fans can also follow the match through club channels and official league platforms where available.

Avoid illegal streams

Broadcasters and officials warn fans against using unofficial or pirated streaming sites. These sites often carry malware, intrusive ads and phishing scams that can put personal information and devices at risk.

Fans traveling abroad should note that many official streaming services restrict access to viewers in their own countries.

Early action

Southampton created the better chances in the opening stages. In the 17th minute, Derby goalkeeper Zetterstrom made a smart save to deny Azaz, who tried an ambitious finish from close range after an effort from Edozie had been blocked, according to Sky Sports' live coverage.

Match preview

Southampton entered the game hoping to get its push for promotion back on track. Manager Tonda Eckert's side has been strong at home this season, earning six wins and a draw from its seven league matches at St. Mary's, according to Radio Times.

Southampton was relegated from the Premier League and is aiming for an immediate return to the top flight.

Derby County arrived in poor form. The Rams had won only one of their last five league matches, losing three and drawing once, as they look to climb away from the lower half of the table.

The match falls in the 16th round of Championship fixtures.

What's at stake

For Southampton, three points would strengthen its position in the race for promotion, either through the automatic places or the playoffs. The Championship is famously competitive, and dropped points at home can prove costly.

For Derby, a positive result on the road against one of the division's strongest home sides would provide a major lift.

Kickoff times around the world

United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m. GMT

12:30 p.m. GMT United States: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Central Europe: 1:30 p.m. CET

1:30 p.m. CET India: 6 p.m. IST

What's next

After Saturday's game, Southampton hosts Middlesbrough at St. Mary's on Friday, Nov. 27, in a match to be broadcast on Sky Sports Football.

Derby's upcoming fixtures include a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which is scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to follow along

Fans who cannot watch can follow live updates through Sky Sports' live blog, the clubs' official websites and apps, and their social media accounts.

The match is one of several Championship games kicking off at the same time on Saturday, including Millwall vs. Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City vs. Cardiff City.