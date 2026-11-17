BERLIN — Florian Wirtz scored twice, including a stunning individual goal, and Germany routed the Netherlands 5-0 on Monday to win their Nations League group and reach the quarterfinals.

Derry Scherhant, Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda also scored as Jürgen Klopp's side produced what was widely described as its best performance under the former Liverpool manager, in front of a packed crowd at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

The margin was exactly what Germany needed. With Greece beating Serbia earlier, Germany had to beat the Dutch by at least five goals to finish top of League A, Group 2.

The Netherlands, who had already qualified, also advance to the quarterfinals despite the heavy defeat.

Scherhant breaks through

Germany controlled much of the first half but had to wait to break through. Scherhant hit the post before giving the hosts the lead in the 41st minute with a superb finish into the top corner.

It was the Freiburg winger's first goal for Germany. He has been one of the breakout players of Klopp's early tenure as national team coach.

"You couldn't have imagined it going any better," Scherhant said.

Wirtz takes over

The second half belonged to Germany, and particularly to Wirtz.

The Liverpool midfielder doubled the lead on the hour with a brilliant strike from the edge of the penalty area after an error in the Dutch defense, a goal that drew comparisons to Scherhant's opener for its quality.

Five minutes later, Schlotterbeck headed in the third from a free kick to put the result beyond doubt.

Wirtz added his second in the 71st minute. Gruda drove at the Dutch defense before flicking the ball back to Wirtz, who volleyed it in off the underside of the crossbar.

Gruda capped a standout night in the 77th minute with Germany's fifth goal, his second for the national team. He finished with a goal and two assists.

Germany scored three goals in 11 minutes in the second half as the Netherlands fell apart.

Dutch suffer historic loss

The defeat was a heavy blow for Xavi Hernández's Netherlands side, which had beaten Greece 7-0 in its previous match.

According to Goal.com, it was the Netherlands' worst-ever defeat in a competitive match.

The Dutch lineup included several familiar names, including Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders, Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven. But they struggled to contain Germany's attack, especially after halftime.

Tight finish to the group

The result left Germany, the Netherlands and Greece all level on 11 points, each with three wins, two draws and one loss. Germany finished first after tiebreakers, with the Netherlands second and Greece third.

Serbia finished last in the group without a point.

Germany's top spot could lead to a more favorable quarterfinal draw.

Klopp's team takes shape

The win was a major statement for Klopp, who took charge of Germany after a long and successful career in club football, including spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

He made two changes from Friday's 3-1 win over Serbia, bringing in Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown in defense. Marc-André ter Stegen started in goal, with captain Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović in central midfield and Kai Havertz leading the attack.

Klopp has given chances to younger and less-established players such as Scherhant and Gruda, and Monday's result suggested that approach is paying off.

Wirtz, meanwhile, continued his strong form for club and country. The playmaker has become one of Germany's most important players, and his two goals on Monday were among the highlights of the international window.

Quarterfinals ahead

Germany and the Netherlands now advance to the Nations League quarterfinals, which will be played next year. The draw will determine their opponents.

Germany will go into the knockout stage with growing confidence after one of its most convincing performances in years.

For the Netherlands, the result was a reminder of how much work remains despite reaching the next round. Xavi's team will need to regroup after a night when nearly everything went wrong.