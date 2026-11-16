MADRID — England held on with 10 men to defeat world and European champions Spain 3-2 on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League, ending La Roja's 43-game unbeaten run and finishing atop Group A3.

The result at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano secured England top spot on goal difference after a dramatic second-half collapse from a 3-0 lead. Spain had not lost since a March 2024 friendly against Colombia. England manager Thomas Tuchel's side had already lost 3-2 to Spain at Wembley in September.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with a 45th-minute penalty after drawing a foul from Pau Cubarsí. VAR reviewed an earlier challenge in the build-up before the spot-kick was confirmed. Kane converted past Unai Simón for his 93rd international goal. Ezri Konsa doubled the lead in the 53rd minute, heading in Declan Rice's corner. Ben White made it 3-0 four minutes later, finishing a move involving Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute for a last-man foul on Lamine Yamal, who had been released after Jarell Quansah lost possession. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty in the 65th minute. Nico Williams cut the deficit further in the 75th minute after Yamal's cross, following an error by Anthony Gordon.

James Trafford made several late saves, including a double stop in added time, as Spain pressed with a numerical advantage. Spain finished with 64% possession and 23 shots to England's nine, but could not find an equalizer. The match was refereed by Clément Turpin of France.

Tuchel praised the first hour. "What a performance we put out for 65 minutes to be deservedly 3-0 up," he said afterward. "We're fully aware what we put out there. Against this team, half an hour feels like two hours." He added that without the red card, "we were clear winners."

Declan Rice said, "We knew we would beat them." England's players celebrated the result as a statement after their World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina, where they also conceded late after leading.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's side had paraded the World Cup trophy before kickoff. The Spanish football federation described the result as a narrow defeat that did not diminish a historic 2026 in which the team won the World Cup and European Championship. Spain will advance to the Nations League quarter-finals as group runners-up.

England's victory was their 10th consecutive away win. Kane's penalty equaled a long-standing record for goals in successive away matches for the national team. White started for the first time in the current campaign after returning to the squad.

The group standings left England first and Spain second after Matchday 6 of 6. Both teams progress, with the result determining seeding. Spain's run of form had included five straight group wins before Sunday.

Trafford, starting in place of Jordan Pickford, was repeatedly tested in the final half-hour. Spain's attacks featured Yamal and substitute Nico Williams, while England dropped deeper after the red card. Dan Burn entered late as England defended the lead.

The fixture completed a competitive Nations League group that also included earlier meetings between the sides. England's early pressure forced errors from Spain's build-up, with Rice and Anderson influential in midfield before the dismissal. Spain created multiple clear chances after going a man down but were denied by Trafford and the defensive line.

Tuchel's approach differed from the World Cup semi-final, where England sat deeper after scoring. Against Spain they pressed high early and capitalized on set pieces and transitions. The 3-0 lead arrived inside 57 minutes before the game turned.

Oyarzabal, who scored the winner against England in the 2024 European Championship final, converted from the spot. Nico Williams's goal came off a Yamal assist and briefly raised hopes of a comeback. Spain's fans urged the team on in the closing stages, but England held firm.

The result marks the first time Spain has been beaten at home in a competitive fixture by England in decades. Both teams now turn attention to the Nations League knockout stage and preparations for future tournaments. England's win provides Tuchel with a significant result early in his tenure following the World Cup exit.

Stats from the match showed England's efficiency in front of goal despite limited possession. Spain's 23 shots included seven on target. Yellow cards were shown to Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson (before the red), Djed Spence, Marc Cucurella, Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena.

England's traveling support was vocal throughout. The side finished the group stage with a positive goal difference that proved decisive for first place. Spain's unbeaten sequence of 968 days ended in front of a packed Metropolitano.

The match concluded the Nations League group phase for both teams. Further details on quarter-final opponents will be determined by the full set of results. England's players and staff described the performance as one of their strongest under Tuchel, particularly in the opening hour before the red card forced a more defensive posture.