AMSTERDAM — Tijjani Reijnders scored a first-half hat trick as the Netherlands routed Greece 7-0 on Friday. The win equalled the biggest victory in UEFA Nations League history and moved the Dutch to the brink of the quarterfinals.

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in the sixth minute, Jurriën Timber added two goals and Donyell Malen completed the rout at Johan Cruijff ArenA. Greece arrived unbeaten in the group and were taken apart.

The Netherlands joined England, Germany and Finland as the only nations to win a Nations League match by seven goals.

Reijnders matches Van Basten feat

Reijnders was the star of a dominant first half. He became the first Netherlands player to score a first-half hat trick since Marco van Basten against Malta in December 1990.

He was also perfectly efficient: all three of his shots went in. Only 21 minutes passed between his first goal and his third.

"It's amazing, especially scoring a hat-trick for the national team," Reijnders told UEFA.

It was Reijnders' 40th appearance for the Netherlands and his first international hat trick. It was also his second hat trick in two weeks, after he scored three times for his Saudi Pro League club late last month.

He was substituted in the 63rd minute to a standing ovation.

Fast start sinks Greece

The Dutch needed only six minutes to take the lead. Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos failed to deal with the ball, allowing Summerville to collect it and score.

Reijnders made it 2-0 in the 12th minute, finishing from a tight angle on the left side of the penalty area. He added another minutes later, arriving late to tap into an empty net.

Greece thought they had pulled a goal back when Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen slipped and Fotis Ioannidis rounded him to score into an empty net. But the goal was ruled out after Micky van de Ven's interception bounced off the forward's hand.

Reijnders completed his hat trick in the 33rd minute, pouncing on Denzel Dumfries' knockdown and firing in off the underside of the crossbar.

Timber, the Arsenal defender, made it 5-0 five minutes before halftime, turning in a cross from Malen.

Second-half goals seal record

The Netherlands eased off after the break but kept scoring. Timber, left unmarked, got his second in the 59th minute by turning into an empty net.

Malen completed the scoring two minutes later with a crisp first-time finish. It was his first goal for the Netherlands in nearly a year.

Xavi stays grounded

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernández praised his team's first-half display but warned against complacency.

"The first half was amazing, so I have to congratulate the players. But it's just one game. We need to continue like this, but this is the way," Xavi told UEFA.

Xavi, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, has quickly put his stamp on the Dutch side. Friday's performance was its most emphatic yet under his leadership.

Greece's worst half

The defeat was a heavy blow for Greece, who had been tough to beat in their first four group matches, winning two and drawing two. They had taken four points from Germany and led the Netherlands 2-0 in October before Reijnders rescued a 2-2 draw.

Greece winger Christos Tzolis did not hide his disappointment.

"There's not much to say about today," Tzolis said. "We had a very bad start; we conceded every chance the opponent had. I think the first half was the worst performance of the national team."

Quarterfinal place all but secured

The Netherlands lead Group A2 with 11 points, three clear of both Greece and Germany, with one round of matches left.

The size of Friday's win effectively means the Dutch will advance to the quarterfinals, given their huge goal-difference edge.

The Netherlands visit Germany in Berlin on Monday in a match that will decide first place. Greece host Serbia, who have no points after five games. Serbia finished with nine men in a 3-1 home loss to Germany in Belgrade on Friday.

Record-equalling night

The 7-0 win marks one of the most lopsided results in the eight-year history of the Nations League, which UEFA launched in 2018 to replace most international friendlies with competitive matches.

The scoring was spread across the team: three goals from a midfielder, two from a defender and two from forwards, a sign of the attacking depth Xavi has built.

For Reijnders, the night confirmed his status as one of the Netherlands' most important players. His efficiency in front of goal will be a major weapon heading into Monday's showdown with Germany.

The Netherlands reached the Nations League final in 2019, losing to Portugal, and will now aim to go one step further.