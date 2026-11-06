LISBON, Portugal — Portugal coach Jorge Jesus said Friday he had personally asked Cristiano Ronaldo to keep playing for the national team, breaking his silence a day after the 41-year-old forward ended his 23-year international career following a public feud between the two men.

"I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side," Jesus told Portuguese broadcaster Canal 11, adding that he had to accept Ronaldo's decision.

Jesus struck a respectful tone. He called Ronaldo "a global icon, an icon for Portugal and for the national team," and a role model for young Portuguese people. He also said he had put a large picture of Ronaldo up in the national team's auditorium so young players and teammates would have him there as an example.

A contrast with Messi

The circumstances of Ronaldo's departure stood in stark contrast to his great rival's. BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague noted that Lionel Messi left Argentina less than a month ago to applause from an entire nation, while Ronaldo's exit took a very different path, one Balague argued was always likely.

Ronaldo kept his own farewell message brief. He broke the news with a short message: "Portugal will always be in me."

How the rift began

The breakdown stemmed from September's international window. Ronaldo's final Portugal appearance came in a 1-0 Nations League win over Wales, and he remained on the bench for the following game against Norway, triggering a major row with Jesus.

During the Norway match, Jesus ordered Ronaldo to warm up but ultimately did not give him any minutes. Jesus denied making any agreement about playing time and insisted team selection was his responsibility.

The coach had signaled last month that the decision would rest with the player. "Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants," Jesus said at the time.

Ronaldo did not consult his coach before announcing the decision. He reportedly informed Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença of his decision before going public, without first discussing it with Jesus.

A new era

Jesus took charge of Portugal after the 2026 World Cup. He now faces the task of building a team without its longtime captain. Portugal are already through to the Nations League quarterfinals and host Denmark on Nov. 14 before traveling to Wales three days later.

Ronaldo's international career spanned more than two decades. It began in August 2003.

Club career continues

Ronaldo is not hanging up his boots entirely. He will keep playing at club level with Al Nassr, where he is 15 goals short of 1,000 for his career.

For Portugal, the focus now shifts to a younger generation. But Ronaldo's 146 goals and 234 caps, the most in men's international football, ensure his legacy will loom large over the national team for years to come.