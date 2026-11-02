RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in 15 minutes in the second half as Al Nassr beat Al Kholood 5-3 in a Saudi Pro League thriller on Thursday, moving the 41-year-old forward to 985 career goals and within 15 of his long-sought 1,000.

Ronaldo struck in the 66th, 72nd and 81st minutes at Al-Awwal Park to turn a 2-2 halftime draw into a comfortable lead. The victory extended Al Nassr's winning streak to five games and moved the club level at the top of the league standings.

"Happy to help with a hat-trick!" Ronaldo wrote on social media after collecting another man-of-the-match award.

A wild first half

The match opened with end-to-end action, and Ronaldo had an early goal ruled out.

Al Kholood, determined to snap a four-match winless streak, struck first. Julien Domingues opened the scoring in the 16th minute, finishing off a cross from Abdulrahman Al-Dawsari.

Al Nassr answered eight minutes later when Ângelo Gabriel equalized. Sadio Mané then put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute, with João Félix setting up both goals, according to the Saudi Gazette.

But Al Kholood refused to fold. Antoine Essomba leveled the score in first-half stoppage time, sending the teams into the break tied 2-2.

Ronaldo takes over

The second half belonged to Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain, who played the full 90 minutes, put Al Nassr back in front in the 66th minute with a close-range finish. Six minutes later, he headed home his second.

He completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, finishing clinically from inside the penalty area after Mané picked him out.

All three goals came from inside the box, reflecting a role focused squarely on finishing. Ronaldo did not record an assist, but statistics site Sofascore gave him a 9.2 rating for the match.

Domingues added a consolation for Al Kholood with a penalty in the 94th minute to complete his brace, but Al Nassr had long since secured the three points.

Closing in on history

The hat-trick was the 67th of Ronaldo's career across club and international football, and his fourth of the season, according to the Saudi Gazette.

More significantly, it brought him to 985 career goals in official matches, leaving him 15 short of 1,000, a target he has said he wants to reach before he retires.

At his current pace, the milestone appears increasingly within reach. Ronaldo has been prolific since joining Al Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, repeatedly topping the Saudi Pro League scoring charts.

His career has included record-breaking spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, along with more than two decades with Portugal's national team, for which he is the all-time leading men's international scorer.

Star-studded crowd

The performance came in front of a notable spectator. Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was among those watching from the stands in Riyadh.

Title race heats up

The win kept Al Nassr's title charge firmly on track. The Riyadh club has now won five straight league matches and moved level on points at the top of the table.

Al Nassr, nine-time Saudi champions, have struggled to win the league title since Ronaldo's arrival, often finishing behind city rivals Al Hilal. This season's strong run has raised hopes that the drought could end.

The attacking trio of Ronaldo, Mané and Félix has given Al Nassr one of the league's most dangerous front lines, with all three involved in the goals on Thursday.

Tough night for Al Kholood

For Al Kholood, the loss extended its winless run to five matches despite a spirited performance.

The club, managed by former Oxford United boss Des Buckingham, twice held the lead or level score against one of the league's strongest teams and scored three goals away from home. Domingues was a standout with two goals.

But the visitors could not contain Ronaldo once he found his rhythm in the second half.

Al Nassr will look to extend its winning streak and maintain its position at the top of the table as the season continues.

For Ronaldo, every goal now brings him closer to a milestone no player in the modern era has reached in official competition. With 15 goals to go, the countdown to 1,000 is firmly underway, and fans around the world will be watching to see when and where he reaches it.