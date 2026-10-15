LOS ANGELES — Son Heung-min finished off a sweeping counterattack for Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night, redirecting a pass into the net with his right foot for his seventh Major League Soccer goal of the season as LAFC hosted Austin FC at BMO Stadium.

The goal came in the club's first home match since Son returned from international duty, where he became South Korea's all-time leading men's scorer.

A textbook counterattack

The play unfolded quickly. LAFC broke forward in transition, with a teammate carrying the ball down the left side before delivering a precise pass into the penalty area.

Son timed his run into the box, met the ball and redirected it past the goalkeeper with his right foot. The finish capped a fast-break sequence of the kind that has become a signature of LAFC's attack since the South Korean star arrived last year.

Highlights of the goal circulated widely after the play, showing Son's run from behind the defense and his clean first-time finish.

The goal was Son's seventh in MLS this season. He entered the match with six goals and 12 assists in league play, making him one of the most productive attacking players on the team alongside forward Denis Bouanga, the club's leading scorer.

Bouncing back from frustration

The goal followed a frustrating weekend for Son and LAFC. In Saturday's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Son forced an opponent's red card but could not find the net, and his low free kick toward the bottom corner was saved by the goalkeeper. LAFC was held to a 1-1 draw by the 10-man Whitecaps.

Son, Bouanga and several other regulars played the full 90 minutes in that physical match, giving coaches a challenge in managing the squad's workload for Wednesday's quick turnaround.

Record-breaking international form

Son arrived back in Los Angeles in strong form after a historic international break. Playing for South Korea, he scored against Ecuador, Uruguay and Uzbekistan to reach 59 goals for the national team, surpassing former national team manager Cha Bum-kun's long-standing record of 58 to become the country's all-time leading men's scorer.

The 34-year-old has continued to carry that momentum into club play as LAFC heads into the closing stretch of the regular season.

A strong first full season

Son joined LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2025, quickly becoming one of the league's most recognizable stars. He scored his first MLS goal of the 2026 season in a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy in El Tráfico, the Southern California derby, and added a stunning strike against Real Salt Lake that earned him MLS Goal of the Matchday honors.

He also put together a four-match scoring streak over the summer, including a goal in a 1-1 draw at Vancouver.

Beyond scoring, Son has been one of the league's top playmakers, with his double-digit assist total reflecting his role in creating chances for Bouanga and other teammates.

His partnership with Bouanga has been central to LAFC's attack. The two forwards combined in last year's playoffs, when Son scored and assisted in a series-clinching 4-1 win over Austin FC in the first round.

Facing a familiar opponent

Wednesday's match was another meeting with Austin, a team LAFC has generally handled well. LAFC entered with a record of nine wins, four losses and three draws against Austin across all competitions. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in their previous meeting this season in April.

Austin entered the match having conceded the third-most goals in the Western Conference and allowing the second-most shots on target in MLS, factors that LAFC's attackers were expected to exploit.

Playoff push

With the regular season entering its final weeks, LAFC is pushing to secure a strong position for the MLS Cup playoffs. Goals from Son and Bouanga will be critical as the club seeks home-field advantage in the postseason.

The team has also had to manage a demanding schedule following its run in the Concacaf Champions Cup earlier this year and the international break that took several players away from the club.

What's next

LAFC will look to build momentum over its remaining regular-season matches. For Son, the latest goal adds to an impressive season and reinforces his reputation as one of the league's most dangerous players in transition.

With his speed, finishing ability and vision, Son is likely to remain at the center of LAFC's attack as the club prepares for another postseason run.