MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City and Fulham are under way at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League's early Saturday kickoff. Fans around the world can watch live on TV and streaming services.

The match kicked off at 12:30 p.m. GMT, or 7:30 a.m. Eastern time in the United States, on Saturday, Nov. 21. The game was scoreless in the opening minutes.

The match is part of the Premier League's 11th round of fixtures, which resumed this weekend after the international break. Third-place Manchester City hosts 14th-place Fulham.

Here is where to watch the game live, depending on where you are.

United States

In the United States, the match is broadcast in English on USA Network.

Viewers without cable can stream USA Network through live TV streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV. Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, which can allow fans to watch the game without an upfront charge.

Spanish-language coverage is available on UNIVERSO, with streaming on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Fans can also listen to radio coverage on SiriusXM FC.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the match is broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. It is also streaming on HBO Max, which carries TNT Sports' live coverage.

Saturday's 12:30 p.m. Premier League match is traditionally shown by TNT Sports in the UK.

Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the match live on Stan Sport.

Because of the time difference, the game airs in the late evening on Saturday on Australia's east coast.

India

In India, the match is broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1, with live streaming on the JioHotstar app. Kickoff was at 6 p.m. IST.

Other regions

In much of sub-Saharan Africa, the Premier League is typically shown on SuperSport, with streaming through DStv Stream and Showmax. In the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sports holds Premier League rights.

Fans in other countries should check their local Premier League broadcaster, as rights vary by region.

Avoid illegal streams

Officials and broadcasters warn fans against using unofficial or pirated streaming sites. These sites often carry malware, intrusive pop-up ads and phishing scams that can compromise personal information and devices.

Fans traveling abroad should note that many official broadcasters restrict access to viewers in their own countries.

Match preview

Manchester City entered the game looking to end a slump. Pep Guardiola's side has lost its last three Premier League matches: a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Oct. 24, a 1-0 home loss to Brighton on Oct. 31 and a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Nov. 7.

That poor run followed a strong start to the season in which City won its first six league matches. Those wins included a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in September and a 3-0 win at Liverpool in October.

Despite the recent setbacks, City still sits third in the table. Its home record has been strong, apart from the loss to Brighton.

Fulham arrived in 14th place, hoping to pull off a rare result against City. History is firmly against the visitors. Manchester City has won the last 10 meetings between the clubs, and Fulham has not beaten City since 2009.

What's at stake

A win would help City steady itself and stay in contact with the top of the table ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. City's next match is a trip to face Arsenal on Sunday, Nov. 29, followed by a home game against Leeds United on Dec. 2.

For Fulham, a positive result at the Etihad would be a major boost as the club looks to climb into the top half of the standings.

Kickoff times around the world

United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m. GMT

12:30 p.m. GMT United States: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT India: 6 p.m. IST

6 p.m. IST Nigeria: 1:30 p.m. WAT

1:30 p.m. WAT South Africa: 2:30 p.m. SAST

2:30 p.m. SAST UAE: 4:30 p.m. GST

4:30 p.m. GST Australia (Sydney): 11:30 p.m. AEDT

How to follow along

Fans who cannot watch can follow live updates through the Premier League's official app and website, along with club social media accounts.

The match is one of several Premier League games on Saturday, as the league returns to action after the international break.