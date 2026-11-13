MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday after the club's worst start to a league season in 40 years left the 20-time English champions in the Premier League's relegation zone.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach," the club said in a statement.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," United said.

The club said Carrick had "conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club." It added: "His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered."

United said it would appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.

Worst start in decades

United sit 18th in the 20-team Premier League with just eight points from 10 games. They have won only one league match, against Ipswich Town in late August, along with five draws and four losses. ESPN said it is the worst start to a league season in the club's history.

The season began with an opening-day defeat to newly promoted Hull City. United were also knocked out of the League Cup in the third round. In all competitions, they won just three of 15 games under Carrick this season.

Carrick's final game was a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, with United rescuing a point in stoppage time. That followed a 3-2 Champions League comeback win over Roma in midweek, after United trailed 2-0. Neither result was enough to save his job.

Reports also pointed to a dressing room rift that damaged Carrick's standing.

From savior to sacked

Carrick's dismissal ends a dramatic spell at the club.

The 45-year-old was hired as interim head coach in January 2026, after United fired Ruben Amorim with the team in seventh place. Carrick quickly turned things around, winning his first three games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

He went on to guide United to a third-place finish and qualification for the Champions League, an achievement the club said would always be remembered.

Carrick is a United legend from his playing days. He made 464 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He later served as a coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and briefly took charge as caretaker manager in 2021 after Solskjaer's dismissal. He then managed second-tier Middlesbrough from October 2022 until he was fired in June 2025.

Pochettino the favorite

U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is the favored candidate to replace Carrick, ESPN reported. His release from his U.S. contract extension has reportedly been arranged.

United's hierarchy, led by co-chairman Joel Glazer, minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, will assess options in the coming days, according to ESPN.

Other names linked to the job include Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

If appointed, Pochettino would be United's eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013. The former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach has long been linked with the United job.

Tough return to action

United are expected to make the change during the current international break. Their next match is away at bitter rivals Liverpool on Nov. 22.

The club has struggled to find stability since Ferguson's departure, cycling through managers including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Amorim.