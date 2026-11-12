Frankie Muniz Released From Hospital After Daytona Practice Crash, Says His Mustang Did Its Job Protecting Him

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Actor-turned-racing driver Frankie Muniz has been released from a hospital after crashing during practice at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, Ford Racing said.

Muniz, 40, was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation after the incident during practice for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, an exhibition race at Daytona.

"I am disappointed I won't be able to take part in Ford's Proud to Honor event tonight," Muniz said in a statement released by Ford Racing. "I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers."

"I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me," he said. "I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers."

Crash during practice

Muniz's racing team, Team Reaume, announced the crash on social media Wednesday.

"Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway," the team said. "He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert."

Ford Racing confirmed that Muniz would not compete in the event.

Details of the crash were not immediately released. A photo of the Team Air Force car Muniz was scheduled to drive showed significant damage to the roof, TMZ reported.

Entertainment Tonight, which was on site to interview Muniz, was among the first outlets to report the crash.

Veterans Day exhibition

Muniz had been scheduled to drive in the charity exhibition race alongside co-driver Austin Cindric, the Los Angeles Times reported. The event was held to honor U.S. military veterans on Veterans Day.

Bryan Cranston, who played Muniz's father on the sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle," was reportedly scheduled to attend the race to cheer him on, according to Entertainment Tonight.

From sitcom star to NASCAR driver

Muniz rose to fame as the title character in the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle," which ran from 2000 to 2006. He also starred in films including "Agent Cody Banks" and "Big Fat Liar."

He began racing in 2004 and stepped away from acting to pursue motorsports. He now competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he drives a Ford F-150.

Muniz has faced setbacks in his racing career. In August 2025, he broke his wrist after falling from a ladder at his Arizona home while changing the batteries in a security camera, forcing him to miss races.

Safety at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway, home of the Daytona 500, is one of NASCAR's most famous tracks. Its high speeds have produced dramatic crashes over the years, though advances in car safety have helped drivers walk away from serious wrecks.

Muniz credited his car's safety features for protecting him in Wednesday's crash.