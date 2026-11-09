SYDNEY — Australia advanced to its 16th consecutive Rugby League World Cup final on Sunday after overwhelming Samoa 44-12 in a one-sided semi-final at Allianz Stadium, setting up a championship rematch with New Zealand next weekend in Brisbane.

Fullback Reece Walsh scored three tries and celebrated the first with a backflip as the Kangaroos scored eight tries overall. Cameron Munster kicked six goals. Samoa managed only two tries, from Stephen Crichton and Izack Tago, amid repeated errors and penalties.

The result sends Australia into the final against New Zealand on Sunday, November 15, at Suncorp Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. local time in Brisbane. The Kiwis reached the final by defeating Tonga 34-10 on Saturday in Newcastle. Australia opened the tournament with a 24-22 win over New Zealand and enters the final unbeaten.

Walsh, who also dropped a high ball that allowed Crichton to score early in the second half, responded quickly with his second and third tries. Australia led 26-2 at halftime after tries by Tom Dearden, Jacob Preston, Tom Trbojevic, Walsh and Bradman Best. Jack Bostock added the final try late in the match.

Australia coach Kevin Walters, speaking after the game, addressed Walsh's backflip celebration. "That's just Reece," Walters said. "He always brings up something you don't expect. The backflip was no different. Impressive though. He did it for some sick kids. They all asked him to do a backflip if he scored a try, so you can't really be against that when he's putting a smile on kids' faces."

Walsh said he had been asked by children at the team hotel to perform the celebration. "I got in trouble at half-time for it, but there were a bunch of kids at our hotel all week asking me to do a backflip, so I thought I might as well put on a show," Walsh said. He also noted the atmosphere: "It was a crazy atmosphere. The Samoa fans really came out but all credit to the Aussie boys. It's good fun when the crowd really get engaged. There's a lot of things to work on through the week but really looking forward to the challenge against New Zealand."

Australia captain Isaah Yeo said the team started strongly. "There was a lot of emotion at the start of the game, which you'd expect. We started the best we've done in any game at the tournament so far," Yeo said. "Conditions were tough and the rain was annoying for both sides. But we just let our X-factor stars shine. It's going to be tough against New Zealand next week. The first match between us was a wonderful way to start the World Cup, we've both got better as the match has gone on and it'll be a hell of a match up."

Samoa coach Ben Gardiner was brief when asked about officiating decisions. "You guys saw the game. You report on it," he said. On his team's discipline, Gardiner added: "On the back of some of the penalties that were given, we just didn't react very well."

Samoa, which lost to Australia in the previous World Cup final, had reached the semi-final after mixed results in the group stage, including a narrow defeat to Tonga. Australia had been criticized for uneven performances earlier in the tournament but produced its most complete display of the competition in Sydney, where attendance was reported at 41,529.

The final will mark the first meeting between Australia and New Zealand in a World Cup title match since 2013, when the Kangaroos won 34-12. Australia has claimed the past three World Cups and has not lost a World Cup match since falling to New Zealand in the 2008 final. The Kangaroos are seeking a fourth consecutive title.

New Zealand, coached by Stacey Jones, will enter the final after a convincing semi-final win. The sides also met in the tournament opener, a close contest that Australia won with a late Walsh try.

Sunday's match was the second semi-final of the day. Earlier, Australia's women's team, the Jillaroos, defeated Fiji 30-14 to reach the women's final, where they will also face New Zealand.

Australia's remaining schedule is limited to the final. Samoa's tournament is over. The men's final is part of a double-header at Suncorp Stadium that also includes the women's championship game earlier in the afternoon.

Trbojevic scored his eighth try of the tournament in the semi-final, tying him for the lead among scorers. Australia's attack was aided by Samoa's ill-discipline, which produced several six-again calls and allowed the Kangaroos to sustain pressure. Scuffles broke out late in the match, and Spencer Leniu was sin-binned for Samoa.

The Kangaroos will have a week to prepare for New Zealand. Walters has already indicated that the focus will be on team performance rather than individual matchups, including the expected contest between Walsh and New Zealand fullback Kalyn Ponga, who featured prominently in the tournament opener.

With the group stage and semi-finals complete, Australia's path is clear: one remaining match on November 15 in Brisbane for the chance to extend its dominance of the Rugby League World Cup. Samoa, despite reaching the semi-final for the second consecutive tournament, exits after a night in which discipline and execution fell short against the defending champions.