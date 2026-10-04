SYDNEY — A car plowed into a crowd of rugby league supporters in the eastern Australian city of Newcastle on Saturday, injuring ten people including three children, as fans gathered to send off the local Newcastle Knights ahead of their grand final match against the Sydney Roosters.

The crash happened as the crowd assembled to farewell the Knights before Sunday's National Rugby League grand final, a moment that was meant to be one of celebration for the team's supporters turning instead into chaos and injury. Local officials said the driver, an 18-year-old rugby fan, lost control of his vehicle and drove into the gathered crowd.

Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris described the driver as a supporter who had been caught up in the excitement of the occasion rather than someone who intended harm. Morris told national broadcaster ABC that the driver had been revving the car and was excited, adding that he had simply been there for the joy of the moment before somehow losing control and driving into the crowd. The driver was taken into custody following the crash, though authorities have not yet detailed what charges, if any, he may face.

Authorities in New South Wales said two of the ten injured were in critical condition: a five-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man. Two other young children were also hurt in the crash, according to police, though the full extent of injuries among the remaining victims has not been detailed publicly. Emergency services responded to the scene and transported the injured for treatment, though further details about the hospitals involved or the ongoing conditions of those hurt were not immediately available.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the crash in a statement posted to social media platform X, saying his thoughts were with everyone injured or involved in what he called the horrible incident in Newcastle that morning. Albanese noted that rugby league is a sport that brings people together, and said the occasion should have been one of excitement and pride for Newcastle fans rather than a scene of injury and shock just a day before one of the biggest matches of the season.

The timing of the crash added to its impact on the local community. The gathering that was struck had formed specifically to celebrate and farewell the Knights as the team prepared to travel for Sunday's grand final clash with the Sydney Roosters, a fixture representing the culmination of the NRL season and one of the most significant sporting occasions on the Australian rugby league calendar. Newcastle, a city with a deep and passionate rugby league culture, has rallied around the Knights throughout the finals series, making the send-off crowd a notable gathering point for fans ahead of the team's departure.

Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances of the crash further, including questions about vehicle speed and how the car came to collide with the crowd in what by all early accounts was a chaotic and sudden incident rather than a planned or premeditated one. New South Wales authorities have not indicated whether additional charges beyond the driver's detention are being considered, and the investigation into the incident appeared to remain in its early stages as of Saturday.

The crash is likely to prompt renewed attention to crowd safety at informal public gatherings tied to major sporting events, particularly those that form spontaneously around team send-offs, parades, and similar celebrations rather than ticketed events with controlled access and barriers. Such gatherings, while common in sporting communities across Australia, typically involve far less structured crowd management than official stadium events, leaving attendees more exposed in the event of an accident involving a vehicle.

As of Saturday, authorities had not released updated information on the conditions of the critically injured five-year-old girl and 67-year-old man, nor provided further details on the recovery of the other eight people hurt in the crash. The Newcastle Knights organization had not issued a public statement on the incident at the time of the mayor's and prime minister's comments, though the club's grand final match against the Sydney Roosters was still scheduled to proceed as planned on Sunday.

The incident adds a somber note to what was otherwise expected to be a celebratory weekend for Newcastle's rugby league community, as the city's attention turns to Sunday's grand final even as questions remain about how Saturday's crash occurred and what, if any, consequences the driver may face in the aftermath.